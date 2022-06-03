MLB The Show 22 Future of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The future is here.

Back in April, MLB The Show 22 introduced us to the Faces of the Franchise. Now, we take a look at the future, thanks to the new Future of the Franchise featured program that officially went live on June 3. This new program introduces 30 new bosses, each a Future Star prospect for their respective team. Users can now grab 95 OVR cards that feature some of the best prospects in baseball, including highly-touted Mets third baseman Brett Baty, Giants rookie Joey Bart, and the top pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Pirates prospect Henry Davis.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Future of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Future of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs5,000
2AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack10,000
3Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs15,000
4NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack20,000
5Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs25,000
6Legend Bat Skin Pack and 1,500 Stubs30,000
7Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs35,000
8AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack40,000
9Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs45,000
10NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack50,000
11Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs55,000
12MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)60,000
13Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs65,000
14NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack70,000
15Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs75,000
16AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack80,000
17Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs85,000
18Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs95,000
19NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack100,000
20Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs105,000
21AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack110,000
22Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs115,000
23MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)120,000
24Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs125,000
25NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack130,000
26AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack140,000
27AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack150,000
28MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2)160,000
29Ballin’ is a Habit pack 170,000
30NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack180,000
31Universal Profile Banner and 2,500 Stubs190,000
32AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack200,000
33Headliners Set 16 pack210,000
34NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack220,000
35MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)230,000
36AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack240,000
37Cover Athletes Choice Pack250,000
38NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack260,000
39Ballin’ is a Habit pack 270,000
40NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack280,000
41MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)290,000
42AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack300,000
43Bat and 2000 Stubs310,000
44AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack320,000
45MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)330,000
46NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack340,000
47Ballin’ is a Habit pack 350,000
48NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack360,000
49Headliners Set 17 pack370,000
50AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack380,000
51Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs390,000
52AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack400,000
53NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack415,000
54AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack430,000
55NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack445,000
56AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack460,000
57NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack475,000
58MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)500,000
59MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)525,000
60Headliners Set 17 pack550,000
61Ballin’ is a Habit pack 575,000
62Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack600,000
63MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2)625,000
643000 Stubs650,000
65MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)675,000
66Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack700,000
67Ballin’ is a Habit pack 725,000
683,000 Stubs750,000
69MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)775,000
70Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack800,000
71Headliners Set 17 pack825,000
72MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)850,000
733500 Stubs875,000
74Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack900,000
75MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)925,000
76Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)950,000
774,000 Stubs975,000
78MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 Future of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Future of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs have PXP Missions, and players will receive 1,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, the devs have added two collections, one for completing the Rockies City Connect program and locking in the jersey (15,000 XP), and one for the 92 OVR Lou Gehrig that can be obtained via the Lou Gehrig Day Program. Be on the lookout for additional player programs.

Also, a new Conquest, the Future of the Franchise WEST, has been added to Diamond Dynasty. Users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing it. Look out for ones for the EAST and CENTRAL, plus any Showdowns that may be added.

This program will last four weeks. It will end on June 30.

