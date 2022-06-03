MLB The Show 22 Future of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

Back in April, MLB The Show 22 introduced us to the Faces of the Franchise. Now, we take a look at the future, thanks to the new Future of the Franchise featured program that officially went live on June 3. This new program introduces 30 new bosses, each a Future Star prospect for their respective team. Users can now grab 95 OVR cards that feature some of the best prospects in baseball, including highly-touted Mets third baseman Brett Baty, Giants rookie Joey Bart, and the top pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Pirates prospect Henry Davis.

So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.

Future of the Franchise rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Future of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs 5,000 2 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 10,000 3 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 15,000 4 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 20,000 5 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 25,000 6 Legend Bat Skin Pack and 1,500 Stubs 30,000 7 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 35,000 8 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 40,000 9 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 45,000 10 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 50,000 11 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 55,000 12 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 60,000 13 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 65,000 14 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 70,000 15 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 75,000 16 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 80,000 17 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 85,000 18 Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs 95,000 19 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 100,000 20 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 105,000 21 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 110,000 22 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 115,000 23 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 120,000 24 Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs 125,000 25 NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 130,000 26 AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack 140,000 27 AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 150,000 28 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2) 160,000 29 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 170,000 30 NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 180,000 31 Universal Profile Banner and 2,500 Stubs 190,000 32 AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 200,000 33 Headliners Set 16 pack 210,000 34 NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 220,000 35 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 230,000 36 AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 240,000 37 Cover Athletes Choice Pack 250,000 38 NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 260,000 39 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 270,000 40 NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 280,000 41 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 290,000 42 AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 300,000 43 Bat and 2000 Stubs 310,000 44 AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 320,000 45 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 330,000 46 NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 340,000 47 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 350,000 48 NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 360,000 49 Headliners Set 17 pack 370,000 50 AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 380,000 51 Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs 390,000 52 AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 400,000 53 NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 415,000 54 AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 430,000 55 NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 445,000 56 AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 460,000 57 NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack 475,000 58 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 500,000 59 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 525,000 60 Headliners Set 17 pack 550,000 61 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 575,000 62 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 600,000 63 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2) 625,000 64 3000 Stubs 650,000 65 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 675,000 66 Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack 700,000 67 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 725,000 68 3,000 Stubs 750,000 69 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3) 775,000 70 Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack 800,000 71 Headliners Set 17 pack 825,000 72 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 850,000 73 3500 Stubs 875,000 74 Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack 900,000 75 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5) 925,000 76 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 950,000 77 4,000 Stubs 975,000 78 MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10) 1,000,000

Users can obtain 18 Future of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Future of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs have PXP Missions, and players will receive 1,000 XP for completing each one.

Additionally, the devs have added two collections, one for completing the Rockies City Connect program and locking in the jersey (15,000 XP), and one for the 92 OVR Lou Gehrig that can be obtained via the Lou Gehrig Day Program. Be on the lookout for additional player programs.

Also, a new Conquest, the Future of the Franchise WEST, has been added to Diamond Dynasty. Users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing it. Look out for ones for the EAST and CENTRAL, plus any Showdowns that may be added.

This program will last four weeks. It will end on June 30.