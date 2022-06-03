MLB The Show 22 Future of the Franchise Featured Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The future is here.
Back in April, MLB The Show 22 introduced us to the Faces of the Franchise. Now, we take a look at the future, thanks to the new Future of the Franchise featured program that officially went live on June 3. This new program introduces 30 new bosses, each a Future Star prospect for their respective team. Users can now grab 95 OVR cards that feature some of the best prospects in baseball, including highly-touted Mets third baseman Brett Baty, Giants rookie Joey Bart, and the top pick from the 2021 MLB Draft, Pirates prospect Henry Davis.
So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the rewards, plus the XP requirements, and how to actually get XP for this event.
Future of the Franchise rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Future of the Franchise, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Legends Icon and 1,000 Stubs
|5,000
|2
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|10,000
|3
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|15,000
|4
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|20,000
|5
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|25,000
|6
|Legend Bat Skin Pack and 1,500 Stubs
|30,000
|7
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|35,000
|8
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|40,000
|9
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|45,000
|10
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|50,000
|11
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|55,000
|12
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|60,000
|13
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|65,000
|14
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|70,000
|15
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|75,000
|16
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|80,000
|17
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|85,000
|18
|Unlockables Pack and 500 Stubs
|95,000
|19
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|100,000
|20
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|105,000
|21
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|110,000
|22
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|115,000
|23
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|120,000
|24
|Unlockables Pack (x2) and 1,000 Stubs
|125,000
|25
|NL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|130,000
|26
|AL Flashback and Legends Choice Pack
|140,000
|27
|AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|150,000
|28
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2)
|160,000
|29
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|170,000
|30
|NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|180,000
|31
|Universal Profile Banner and 2,500 Stubs
|190,000
|32
|AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|200,000
|33
|Headliners Set 16 pack
|210,000
|34
|NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|220,000
|35
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|230,000
|36
|AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|240,000
|37
|Cover Athletes Choice Pack
|250,000
|38
|NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|260,000
|39
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|270,000
|40
|NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|280,000
|41
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|290,000
|42
|AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|300,000
|43
|Bat and 2000 Stubs
|310,000
|44
|AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|320,000
|45
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|330,000
|46
|NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|340,000
|47
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|350,000
|48
|NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|360,000
|49
|Headliners Set 17 pack
|370,000
|50
|AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|380,000
|51
|Universal Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs
|390,000
|52
|AL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|400,000
|53
|NL EAST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|415,000
|54
|AL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|430,000
|55
|NL CENTRAL Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|445,000
|56
|AL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|460,000
|57
|NL WEST Future of the Franchise Choice Pack
|475,000
|58
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|500,000
|59
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|525,000
|60
|Headliners Set 17 pack
|550,000
|61
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|575,000
|62
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|600,000
|63
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x2)
|625,000
|64
|3000 Stubs
|650,000
|65
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|675,000
|66
|Big Dog Set 1 Choice Pack
|700,000
|67
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|725,000
|68
|3,000 Stubs
|750,000
|69
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x3)
|775,000
|70
|Big Dog Set 2 Choice Pack
|800,000
|71
|Headliners Set 17 pack
|825,000
|72
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|850,000
|73
|3500 Stubs
|875,000
|74
|Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack
|900,000
|75
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x5)
|925,000
|76
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|950,000
|77
|4,000 Stubs
|975,000
|78
|MLB The Show 22 Pack (x10)
|1,000,000
Users can obtain 18 Future of the Franchise cards via this program. Keep in mind that for this program, the Future of the Franchise players obtained from Choice Packs can be sold.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily and Featured Program Moments have also been added for this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,000 XP boost, while the Featured ones give the same amount for each completed.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs have PXP Missions, and players will receive 1,000 XP for completing each one.
Additionally, the devs have added two collections, one for completing the Rockies City Connect program and locking in the jersey (15,000 XP), and one for the 92 OVR Lou Gehrig that can be obtained via the Lou Gehrig Day Program. Be on the lookout for additional player programs.
Also, a new Conquest, the Future of the Franchise WEST, has been added to Diamond Dynasty. Users can obtain 30,000 XP for completing it. Look out for ones for the EAST and CENTRAL, plus any Showdowns that may be added.
This program will last four weeks. It will end on June 30.