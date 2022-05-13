MLB The Show 22 May Monthly Awards Program guide – How to complete it, Lightning Jim Rice, rewards, and more

The new month in the baseball season, and MLB The Show 22 is here. That means the start of a brand new Monthly Awards program. This one is for the month of May, and much like with the April Monthly Awards Program, it’s filled with new challenges, rewards, and packs. Now, we don’t know which players receive Monthly Awards yet, we do know that a new Legend will be getting a Lightning card, and that’s Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice.

So, how can you get Rice, and complete this program. Let’s go over the details, plus the rewards.

How to complete May Monthly Awards Program guide

The May Monthly Awards Program guide is split up into stages. This is quite similar to the one that went live in April.

In order to make progress in the stages, users must complete a number of Moments, Missions, and Collections. Since the May Monthly Awards players have not been added to the game, all that can be done at the moments is the Topps Now Weekly Moments that are added each week. As of 2022, these have been integrated within the Monthly Awards programs. Also, we should note that until those Monthly Awards players are added, users will not be able to move on to Stages 2 & 3.

Once the Monthly Awards players are added in June, this program will be updated with additional Moments, Missions, and Collections for all three Stages. These will most likely range from Moments with the Monthly Awards cards, completing collections, and acquiring PXP Points with the Monthly Awards items.

Here’s a look at the tasks that need to be done, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

Complete Topps Now Moments (2 pts. each – Each week will see new moments. Each set of weekly moments will range anywhere from six to eight)

(2 pts. each – Each week will see new moments. Each set of weekly moments will range anywhere from six to eight) Complete May Topps Now Collection (14 cards needed – 13 pts.)

Week 1 of the Topps Now Moments features eight challenges, for 16 points in total.

Stage 2

Locked

Stage 3

Locked

Rewards

Here’s a look at the rewards, sorted by stage:

Stage 1

4 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 6 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 8 Points – 87 OVR Topps Now Jorge Alfaro

– 87 OVR Topps Now Jorge Alfaro 10 Points – 87 OVR Topps Now Merrill Kelly

– 87 OVR Topps Now Merrill Kelly 12 Points – 87 OVR Topps Now Colin Moran

– 87 OVR Topps Now Colin Moran 14 Points – 87 OVR Topps Now Jhoan Duran

– 87 OVR Topps Now Jhoan Duran 16 Points – 87 OVR Topps Now Rowdy Tellez

– 87 OVR Topps Now Rowdy Tellez 18 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 20 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 24 Points – ?

– ? 26 Points – ?

– ? 28 Points – ?

– ? 30 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 32 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 36 Points – ?

– ? 38 Points – ?

– ? 40 Points – ?

– ? 42 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 44 Points – 1000 Stubs

– 1000 Stubs 48 Points – ?

– ? 50 Points – ?

– ? 52 Points – ?

– ? 54 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 56 Points – 1000 Stubs

– 1000 Stubs 60 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 64 Points – Stadium Sounds item

– Stadium Sounds item 65 Points – Lightning Bat Skin

If history is any indication, the mystery items in Stage 1 will be Topps Now players that will be added throughout the next few weeks. These Topps Now cards are sellable, but users will need to collect 14, in order to complete the collection that is a part of Stage 1.

Users must hit the 65 Point mark to move on to Stage 2.

Stage 2

70 Points – ?

– ? 85 Points – ?

– ? 100 Points – ?

– ? 125 Points – ?

– ? 150 Points – 94 OVR Lightning Jim Rice

– 94 OVR Lightning Jim Rice 175 Points – ?

Here’s a look at the stats for Lightning Jim Rice:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As far as additional rewards go, we’ll know more once that May Monthly Awards players are added next month. Stage 2 in April included all of the Monthly Awards players for that month, including the Lightning card. Both the 94 OVR Jim Rice, and the May 2022 Lightning player, can be unlocked in June, once the Monthly Awards players are added.

Stage 3

185 Points – ?

– ? 195 Points – ?

– ? 205 Points – ?

– ? 215 Points – ?

These mystery items will most likely be Monthly Award choice packs that are not sellable, much like in April. These items will only be able to be obtained if Stage 2 is completed.