MLB The Show 22: How to complete Colorado City Connect program guide

City Connect is a new program in MLB The Show 22 that showcases a new alternate set of MLB uniforms. After an initial program that included seven teams, Sony San Diego has slowly been drip-feeding the rest of them out to us. We’re here to break down the newest of these programs and have you feeling rocky mountain high as you finish every objective.

Colorado City Connect program breakdown

screenshot by DoubleXP

Before we start, it’s important to note that this program features a multi-game moment. Multi-game moments can feel highly volatile, and sometimes if you aren’t playing well you may wish to reset the entire series of games. To do this, simply press “R1” on your Playstation, “RB” on your Xbox, or “ZR” on your Switch when you are outside of the game and you can select this prompt. Now let’s dive into the rewards.

10 points: 1 The Show pack

1 The Show pack 20 points: Rockies City Connect Profile Icon

Rockies City Connect Profile Icon 30 points: 89 OVR All-Star Charlie Blackmon

89 OVR All-Star Charlie Blackmon 35 points: 1 Set 9 Headliners pack

1 Set 9 Headliners pack 40 points: Rockies City Connect Bat and 500 Stubs

Rockies City Connect Bat and 500 Stubs 45 points: 5 the Show packs

5 the Show packs 50 points: Rockies City Connect Jersey and 1,000 Stubs

Let’s have a look at the featured reward, and then we will move on to how to acquire these items.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Acquiring points

Finish moments (25 points)

Much like the other programs, you get 25 points for finishing the six moments. These are all on rookie and sans the last multi-game moment won’t take you too long. You still need five more points before you can acquire Blackmon, so let’s look at your other options.

Rockies PXP Missions (27 points)

(27 points) Tally 500 PXP with 89 OVR Charlie Blackmon in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (10 points).

Tally 250 PXP with the Rockies in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (2 points).

Tally 500 PXP with the Rockies in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

Tally 1,000 PXP with the Rockies in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (5 pts.)

Tally 1,500 PXP with the Rockies in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (7 pts.)

You can either acquire 500 total PXP with Rockies players to get Blackmon or you can do an exchange. There’s a six-point exchange that will let you acquire Blackmon after finishing the Moments if you are willing to trade in some NL West players. We don’t normally recommend exchanging anything in your binder but we are getting closer to a part of the year where these exchanges are less risky. Because Blackmon is a position player you will earn less PXP overall, so this program will take longer than someone like Bret Saberhagen. Make sure to check out the Future of the Franchise program guide to earn even more rewards when you are done.