All game modes in Apex Legends Mobile

Although Apex Legends has finally come to Android and iOS with Apex Legends Mobile, players should expect a wealth of game modes not found on the console and PC version. For instance, the title debuts the first-ever permanent Team Deathmatch modes and some intriguing limited-time modes, as well. Here’s every game mode you can now play in Apex Legends Mobile.

Arena

Arena is a round-based mode that includes two teams of three players. Although it does not feature loot pools, players can spend Crafting Materials rewarded from previous rounds to purchase a range of weapons, explosives, and abilities before jumping back into battle. Each round also holds one ring that will force players into smaller sections of the map.

Battle Royale

Of course, it wouldn’t exactly be Apex Legends without a Battle Royale mode. Similar to its PC and console iteration, 60 players will have to race against various incoming rings while fighting to be the last standing. At launch, the game mode offers two maps to choose from, World’s Edge and Kings Canyon.

Battle Royale Event

Players will notice the Battle Royale Event tab hosting different limited-time modes each season. For the game’s first season, there are three LTMs, all of which are based on Battle Royale but with their own unique twists. Here are all of the current Battle Royale Events within Season 1.

Armed and Dangerous : A traditional Battle Royale mode, but with a loot pool that only includes snipers and shotguns.

: A traditional Battle Royale mode, but with a loot pool that only includes snipers and shotguns. Quick Battle : As advertised, Quick Battle shrinks the total number of players to 30 while also sporting smaller rings.

: As advertised, Quick Battle shrinks the total number of players to 30 while also sporting smaller rings. Flashpoint: This limited-time mode substitutes all healing items for healing zones placed all around the map.

Ranked Match

Ranked Match is probably the mode of choice for more competitive Mobile players. It is centered around the classic Battle Royale, but features a system that measures and places your skill level into one of eight ranks. Skills levels and ranks can then be increased by gathering assists, kills, and reaching high placements. Those who reach higher ranks will then have the chance to earn exclusive Holo Sprays, Avatar Frames, and Trails.

Team Deathmatch

One element you can only discover in the mobile version is Team Deathmatch. The game actually offers two variants of the mode — Base Respawn and Random Respawn — both holding six-versus-six gunfights on small, close-quarters maps. Players not only have unlimited lives, but are also allowed to have a loadout of their choosing. Each match concludes either when the target score of 30 eliminations is reached or when the 10-minute timer runs out.

