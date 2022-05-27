All gear from the Duality Dungeon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has featured many exotic missions and dungeons throughout its lifespan. Duality is a dungeon in the old Leviathan raid location. This guide will break down all of the new gear and weapons you can expect to earn when completing Duality.

All the Duality weapon drops

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Duality dungeon contains two sets of weapon unlocks. One set of weapons includes guns returning from the sunset Menagerie activity. The other set of weapons is new and unique to this dungeon and mirrors its aesthetics and overall feel. The Heartshadow exotic sword is a random chance drop from completing the entire dungeon. Below is each weapon that can drop from completing the Duality dungeon encounters and the final boss.

Fixed Odds Light Machinegun

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Heartshadow Exotic Sword

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Lingering Dread Grenade Launcher

Screenshot by DoubleXP

New Purpose Pulse Rifle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Epicurean Fusion Rifle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Unforgiven Submachine Gun

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Mandate of Strength Exotic Ship

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This new exotic ship is a Hakke manufacturer-inspired ship design, similar to the new dungeon armor. You must complete the 1590 light recommended Master difficulty version of the Duality dungeon to earn this ship.

The Deep Explorer Armor Set

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The new Deep Explorer armor set brings back a visual style reminiscent of the original Destiny. Much of the old Destiny faction armor was grounded and restrained in its visual design. This Hakke armor also has an Artifice variant for completing encounters on Master Difficulty. These Artifice sets come with one extra mod slot, which helps create powerful late-game builds.

The Duality dungeon also contains two legendary emblems. Prepare your best Solar 3.0 build and prepare for a challenging set of encounters to earn all of the great new gear.