For Pokémon Go Fest, you can expect to encounter multiple unique and rare Pokémon you usually wouldn’t encounter in the game outside of special events. This also includes ones with rare spawns or who have a low chance of appearing. During Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s two-day event, there will be rotating habitats with specific Pokémon spawns appearing for the hour. This guide will cover all increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 City habitat rotation.

A habitat rotation will last for an hour. Multiple Pokémon featured for the habitat will be spawning throughout your local area. If you add an incense item to your character, particular Pokémon are drawn to this that will appear alongside them.

All City habitat increased spawns

These are all of the increased City habitat Pokémon spawns you can find during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Alolan Grimer

Baltoy

Bronzor

Golett

Gothita

Hitmonchan

Litten

Magnemite

Pidove

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trubbish

If you want to increase your chances of finding these Pokémon, we recommend placing a lure on a Poké Stop near you or adding incense to your character. When using incense for the City habitat, you can expect to find Galarian Weezing, Klink, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U.

Many of these Pokémon have the chance to be shiny, with Unown B’s shiny debut occurring at the event. Before the event, make sure to purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket to make sure you can receive all of these benefits for the two-day adventure.