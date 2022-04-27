All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Plains habitat rotation

The Pokémon Go Fest is a yearly event many Pokémon Go players are looking forward to checking out to catch rare and exclusive Pokémon during the two-day event. This year’s event will be available virtually, and it offers in-person options in specific locations. In addition, there will be habitats occurring for an hour for the virtual event, rotating throughout the event. In this guide, we’ll cover all increased spawns for the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Plains habitat rotation.

The habitat rotation will be featured for an hour during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. For the Plains habitat, you can expect to see it twice on the first day. During the habitat spawn, you will find multiple Pokémon with boosted spawns, and you can increase those spawn chances by placing a lure down at a PokéStop or adding incense to your character. There will also be exclusive spawns lured to your incense that you’ll want to catch.

All Plains habitat increased spawns

These are all Pokémon you can expect to encounter during the Plains habitat rotation for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Buizel

Drilbur

Dunsparce

Girafarig

Larvitar

Litleo

Numel

Patrat

Rufflet

Shelmet

Trapinch

While you have an incense activated, you can also expect to find Axew, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U spawning around you. If you’re interested in finding shiny versions of the Pokémon that have them, placing a lure down at a PokéStop is highly encouraged, or having plenty of incense on your character. You can expect to receive some as rewards for participating in Pokémon Go Fest 2022, so long as you’ve purchased a ticket for the event.