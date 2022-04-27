All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Rainforest habitat rotation

Pokémon Go Fest will be returning to the mobile game in 2022. The event will be available as a virtual and in-person occasion, giving you the chance to capture multiple rare and elusive Pokémon for a limited time. For the virtual event, you’ll have the chance to participate in the return of rotating habitats, where exclusive Pokémon appear for an hour before the arrival of the next habitat. In this guide, we will cover all increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s Rainforest habitat rotation.

The Rainforest habitat is one of four habitat spawns appearing during the first day of the event, on June 4. It will appear two times for an hour, giving you the chance to capture all of the featured Pokémon for the event and even have the opportunity to encounter shiny versions of the Pokémon.

All Rainforest increased spawns

These are all Pokémon spawns you can expect to encounter during the Rainforest habitat for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Binacle

Chimchar

Karrablast

Mudkip

Rowlet

Seedot

Shroomish

Skrelp

Slakoth

Turtwig

Venipede

If you want to get the most out of these exclusive spawns for the Rainforest habitat, we encourage you to activate an incense on your character or place a lure down at a PokéStop. Not only will incense increase the chances of you encountering these Pokémon, but you’ll also find Pokémon drawn to this item, such as Tropius, Pancham, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U.

To find all of these Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 celebration, you will need to purchase a ticket to the event before the event weekend, which will be June 4 to 5.