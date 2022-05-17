All Jake Park outfits in Dead By Daylight
Give him something else to wear.
Dead By Daylight characters stand out from each other for their unique designs and teachable perks. While the Survivors that come from other franchises have a limited supply of cosmetics, there are a plethora of choices for original characters in Dead By Daylight. Here are all of the cosmetic outfits for Jake Park.
Related: All Jill Valentine outfits in Dead By Daylight
All Jake Park outfits
Default cosmetics
The following cosmetics are all base cosmetics for Jake Park.
Head
- Jake
- Scruffy Jake
- Trim Beard Jake
Torso
- Green Trail Jacket
- Red Windbreaker
- Grey Performance Top
Legs
- Waterproof Cargo Pants
- Loose Jeans and Rain Boots
- Hiking Shorts
Prestige
The following are earned from prestiging Jake Park in the Bloodweb.
- Bloody Jake (third prestige)
- Bloody Trail Jacket (first prestige)
- Bloody Cargo (second prestige)
In-game store outfits
The following are all outfits that can be purchased in the in-game store for Auric Cells or Iridescent Shards.
Hunter Gatherer (green)
Hunter Gatherer (blue)
Hunter Gatherer (brown)
Hunter Gatherer (red)
Hunter Gatherer (green pants)
New Utopia
Recluse
Forager
The Savior
Babyface
Born in the USA
Nonconformist
Cosmic Afterburn
Outdoorsman
Sullen Ronin
Prospector
Life of the Party
The Stranger
Woodworker
Winter Comfort
Lunar Fusion
Vigo’s Marauder
Events and partnerships
The following are earned through time-limited events or special partnerships.
- Old Man Jake head (first anniversary)
- Scar & Goatee head (Left Behind)
- Hell’s Legion torso (Left Behind)
- Biker’s Boots legs (Left Behind)
- Fire Rooster torso (2017 Chinese New Year)
- Infected-Black torso (Left 4 Dead/Left 4 Dead 2 owners)
- Infected-Red torso (Left 4 Dead/Left 4 Dead 2 owners)
- Good Luck Cap head (Prime Gaming)
- Wild Suit Jacket torso (Prime Gaming)
- Straight Leg Pants legs (Prime Gaming)
- Sharp Mustache Jake head (code)
- Studded Jacket torso (code)
- Crown of the Entity head (fourth anniversary)
- 5th Anniversary Crown head (fifth anniversary)
- Twitchy Jake (Twitch affiliate and partners)
- Legacy Jake 1 torso (legacy reward 1)
- Legacy Jake 2 legs (legacy reward 2)
- Legacy Jake 3 head (legacy reward 3)