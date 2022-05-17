All Jake Park outfits in Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight characters stand out from each other for their unique designs and teachable perks. While the Survivors that come from other franchises have a limited supply of cosmetics, there are a plethora of choices for original characters in Dead By Daylight. Here are all of the cosmetic outfits for Jake Park.

All Jake Park outfits

Default cosmetics

The following cosmetics are all base cosmetics for Jake Park.

Head

Jake

Scruffy Jake

Trim Beard Jake

Torso

Green Trail Jacket

Red Windbreaker

Grey Performance Top

Legs

Waterproof Cargo Pants

Loose Jeans and Rain Boots

Hiking Shorts

Prestige

The following are earned from prestiging Jake Park in the Bloodweb.

Bloody Jake (third prestige)

Bloody Trail Jacket (first prestige)

Bloody Cargo (second prestige)

In-game store outfits

The following are all outfits that can be purchased in the in-game store for Auric Cells or Iridescent Shards.

Hunter Gatherer (green)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hunter Gatherer (blue)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hunter Gatherer (brown)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hunter Gatherer (red)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hunter Gatherer (green pants)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

New Utopia

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Recluse

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Forager

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Savior

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Babyface

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Born in the USA

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Nonconformist

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Cosmic Afterburn

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Outdoorsman

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sullen Ronin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Prospector

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Life of the Party

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Stranger

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Woodworker

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Winter Comfort

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Lunar Fusion

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Vigo’s Marauder

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Events and partnerships

The following are earned through time-limited events or special partnerships.

Old Man Jake head (first anniversary)

Scar & Goatee head (Left Behind)

Hell’s Legion torso (Left Behind)

Biker’s Boots legs (Left Behind)

Fire Rooster torso (2017 Chinese New Year)

Infected-Black torso (Left 4 Dead/Left 4 Dead 2 owners)

Infected-Red torso (Left 4 Dead/Left 4 Dead 2 owners)

Good Luck Cap head (Prime Gaming)

Wild Suit Jacket torso (Prime Gaming)

Straight Leg Pants legs (Prime Gaming)

Sharp Mustache Jake head (code)

Studded Jacket torso (code)

Screenshot by DoubleXP