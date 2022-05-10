All Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors
There’s more bug fixes than tangible buffs and nerfs.
The start of Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors signals yet another round of balancing changes across various aspects of the battle royale shooter. While the content updates are the main reason people jump in with each season, buffs and nerfs to characters and weapons also have an impact on the dedicated playerbase that plays frequently enough to notice said changes.
Our guide details all of the buffs and nerfs to Legends that you can expect in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors.
Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors Legend buffs
Unfortunately, Rampart is the only character to receive any sort of buff with the latest Season.
- Rampart
- The spin-up time for the Sheila ultimate has been reduced from 1.75 to 1.25 seconds
- Amped Cover now has 120 health during deploy period as opposed to 45
- Deploying Amped Cover takes 3.6 seconds, down from 4.25 seconds
Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors Legend nerfs
Just as Rampart is the only Legend to be buffed, Valkyrie receives a single nerf.
- Valkyrie
- The ability to spin freely while launching with the Skyward Dive ultimate has been removed
Legend bug fixes
While not very many buffs and nerfs have been deployed across Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors, there’s a comparatively much healthier amount of bug fixes applied across five Legends.
- Crypto
- Fixed instances during which the sword heirloom sticks to the middle of Crypto’s body while his drone is deployed
- Fixed a missing arm texture that appeared when inspecting the heirloom with the Deadly Bite skin equipped
- Fixed instances during which the drone could be recalled immediately after activating the ultimate
- Fixed invisibility bug, which caused only Crypto’s sunglasses to remain visible while being revived by Mirage with Crypto’s legendary skin equipped
- Horizon
- Fixed instances of the Black Hole ultimate disappearing when opening a door next to it
- Fuse
- Fixed audio bug which led to extremely loud audio levels when using the tactical in water
- Fixed a bug that extended the range of the Motherlode ultimate when used on Crypto’s drone, Loba’s bracelet, loot drones, and flyers
- Mirage
- Fixed bug that made Mirage decoys run faster while the player is armed than unarmed
- Fixed bug that exposed Mirage’s position while reviving teammates due to the shield regeneration from Wattson’s Interception Pylon ultimate
- Pathfinder
- Fixed bug that led to players being flung at an extreme velocity when grappling grounded loot rollers