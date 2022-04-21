All new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 3

The next season of Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard is almost upon us: it starts on Wednesday, April 27. It’s titled Classified Arms, but somewhat ironically, we know quite a lot about the new weapons coming with the new season. They’ll definitely be needed, considering King Kong and Godzilla will also be arriving on Caldera as part of Operation Monarch. Here’s an overview of the four new weapons coming to Warzone and Vanguard.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle)

First up is the M1916 (seen at the top of this guide). It has a strong “combination of power and fire rate” according to the Call of Duty blog, so although it can’t take down foes in a single shot, it can continue to fire off additional rounds to get the job done. The M1916 will be available at Season 3’s launch.

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle)

The Nikita AVT is very versatile, as it “can be outfitted to exceed in CQC or long-range combat scenarios.” It’s the fastest AR in the game, but with a high fire rate comes a lot of recoil. You can compensate by learning the recoil pattern or tacking on the right attachments. Like the M1916, the Nikita will also be available at the launch of Season 3.

Sledgehammer (Melee)

You know what a sledgehammer is, but this special Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer should still make for a handy sidearm. It can be unlocked through an in-game challenge, though we don’t know exactly what that entails just yet. For those who’d rather shell out some Call of Duty points, it will also be available in a new bundle. The Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer will arrive sometime after the new season’s launch as an in-season weapon.

H4 Blixen (SMG)

Finally, there’s the mysterious H4 Blixen. “Little is known of this blowback SMG,” but it apparently shares some DNA with the PPSh-41 and Sten. We’ll learn more when it arrives as a mid-season weapon, but for now, we at least know how it’ll be unlocked. Like the sledgehammer, this SMG will get its own challenge, and you’ll also be able to get its blueprint through a paid bundle.