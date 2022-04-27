The Pokémon Go Fest for Pokémon Go is a yearly event where players can purchase a ticket to receive multiple unique spawns, rewards, and have the chance to partake in several events for a weekend. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be happening from June 4 to 5, featuring multiple habitats for you to encounter exclusive Pokémon. The Pokémon will vary depending on the active habitat. Here’s what you need to know about al Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat spawns.

There will be four habitats for Pokémon Go Fest 2022: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. Each habitat will be active for an hour before changing to the next one, with each appearing twice during the event.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Habitat spawns

City

Alolan Grimer

Baltoy

Bronzor

Golett

Gothita

Hitmonchan

Litten

Magnemite

Pidove

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trubbish

Plains

Buizel

Drilbur

Dunsparce

Girafarig

Larvitar

Litleo

Numel

Patrat

Rufflet

Shelmet

Trapinch

Rainforest

Binacle

Chimchar

Karrablast

Mudkip

Rowlet

Seedot

Shroomish

Skrelp

Slakoth

Turtwig

Venipede

Tundra

Bergmite

Cubchoo

Meditite

Omanyte

Piplup

Popplio

Spheal

Swinub

Vanillite

Wailmer

Wingull

During each of the featured habitats, you can place incense on your character to increase the chances of these Pokémon appearing in the wild. Along with increased opportunities to find these Pokémon, certain Pokémon will be appearing while your incense is active, depending on the active habitat.

Each incense-boosted spawn will feature Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U. For the City habitat, you can expect to encounter Galarian Weezing and Klink. During the Plains habitat, you can expect ot encounter Torkoal and Axew. For the Rainforest habitat, Tropius and Pancham will have a chance to spawn. Finally, you might encounter Galarian Mr. Mime and Galarian Darumaka in the wild during the Tundra habitat.

You will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket to participate in the event and receive these boosted spawns.