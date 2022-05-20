All present codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a step in a new direction for the pink puffball in quite a few ways, but one way we are sure you weren’t expecting is with the use of codes that reward you for doing very little. These codes can be entered in the Waddle Dee Town at the Waddle Dee-Liveries service after you rescue 50 Waddle Dees and will reward you with various items like a bunch of star coins, rare stones, and other useful things. Here are all of the present codes we currently know about in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

All Kirby and the Forgotten Land present codes

Some quick ground rules on the codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land: each code can only be used once, but you can enter any of the below codes and reap the benefits from them as soon as you unlock the Waddle Dee-Liveries service. Some of the codes will require an online connection for them to work, so try to connect if they do not work on your first try. Finally, the codes are case sensitive, so be sure you put them in with all capital letters to redeem them.

We will update this list when we find more codes that you can use in the game.

ADVENTUREGUIDE

BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM

CLEARDEMO

CRYSTALSHARDS

FIRSTPASSWORD

GAMENEWS

ICONELEMENTS

KIRBYADVENTURECALI

KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN

KIRBYMICROSITE

KIRBYNEWSDESK

KIRBYSTORY

KIRBYTHEGOURMET

MOUTHFULMODE

NEWADVENTURE

THANKYOUKIRBY

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT

THIRTIETH

After gathering plenty of free rewards from the above codes, be sure to make use of them in Waddle Dee Town. Rare Stones are used to craft the copy ability blueprint upgrades you find in levels and will make your adventure that much easier. This is the area we recommend putting these resources first before trying to finish up your figurine collection.