All Prowler quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The time has finally come. Marvel superhero Prowler has debuted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 alongside his dedicated set of cosmetics. The skin is entirely free to own, but players must complete a lengthy collection of quests to own all of his items. Here’s every challenge in the Prowler quest page and what each gifts you.

Compared to The Foundation’s challenges from Chapter 3 Season 1, players will likely find unlocking Prowler to be far easier. That is because this set of quests are based around the game’s more simplistic mechanics, such as using Sprays, opening chests, and collecting weapons of a certain rarity. Although each of these does lend a particular cosmetic, at least three of the challenges below will need to be completed to unlock Prowler’s skin.

It’s also worth noting that you won’t receive XP from doing these, but finishing all seven quests can net you the exclusive Slash and Smash Built-In Emote.

Damage opponents while crouched or sliding (0/500) Reward: Energy Claw Harvesting Tool

Collect different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match (0/3) Reward: Banner Icon

Use a spray at The Daily Bugle (0/1) Reward: Prowler Tag Spray

Search chests before taking any damage in a match (0/7) Reward: Sky Prowler Glider

Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon (0/3) Reward: Mark of the Prowler weapon skin

Collect 300 Bars (0/300) Reward: On the Prowl Loading Screen

Mod a vehicle, then drive it 500 meters in a single match (0/2) Reward: Prowler’s Grasp Emote

Complete three Prowler quests (0/3) Reward: Prowler skin

Complete seven Prowler quests (0/7) Reward: Slash and Smash Built-in Emote



