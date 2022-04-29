Can you play Nintendo Switch Sports online without a Nintendo Switch Online Membership? Answered

Nintendo Switch Sports is an exciting release for many fans of the original 2006 Wii Sports. The return to motion control gaming based on real-world sports will be something many people consider getting into, whether they consider themselves a “hardcore” gamer or not. One of the most exciting features included this time, though, is the addition of online play. Can you play Nintendo Switch Sports online with friends without a Nintendo Switch Online Membership?

If you are looking to play Nintendo Switch Sports online with a friend or family member, you will need to have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. If you do not have an active subscription and think it is a little expensive, you can join or create a family membership that will give all members access to online play and more. You will also give you more customization options for your Miis in-game.

While you need the membership to play Nintendo Switch Sports online, it is not required to play the game normally or with a friend on the same console. The game does support local multiplayer, so if you are in the same location, you might want to consider sharing the same television.