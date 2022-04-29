Is there Boxing in Nintendo Switch Sports? Answered

In the original release of Wii Sports, the Boxing game mode was a favorite for many people. If you had a Nunchuck controller, you could square up against either AI or friends or family in a protected environment where you wildly throw arms to knock each other out. Nintendo Switch Sports release brings back a lot of the charm of Wii Sports, so does Boxing make an appearance?

Unfortunately for anyone interested in the physicality that comes with Boxing, the game mode does not appear in Nintendo Switch Sports. As of this writing, there are six sports available: Bowling, Tennis, Volleyball, Badminton, Soccer, and Chambara. Later, a seventh sport, Golf, will be added with a free update, so if Nintendo is willing to add more game modes, there is a chance Boxing can make an appearance, but there is no official word of it.

Boxing could definitely work in Nintendo Switch Sports if it ever gets added. Holding the two Joy-cons and throwing punches would fit just as perfectly as a Wiimote and Nunchuck did. Unfortunately, if you are looking for your punching fix, we recommend looking into Arms or one of the Fitness Boxing games.