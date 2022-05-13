Core Keeper minimum requirements and recommended specs

In Core Keeper, you’re drawn to mine a particular area searching for ancient relics. As you tirelessly work away, you’ll uncover all sorts of minerals, mushrooms, and horrid beasts. You’ve got to master the game’s systems, build a base you can defend, and keep digging ever deeper. It’s an engaging title that you’re never far from finding something new in. This guide explains the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Core Keeper so you know if your PC is capable of running it.

Core Keeper minimum PC requirements

The following list is the bare minimum that your PC will need to run Core Keeper. While it looks like a simple game, it has a lot of things going on under the hood that eat up processing power and need a decent amount of memory to function.

64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 x64

: Windows 10 x64 Processor : Intel Core i3-6100 3.70GHz / AMD A4-4020 APU with Radeon 3.2 GHz

: Intel Core i3-6100 3.70GHz / AMD A4-4020 APU with Radeon 3.2 GHz Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX950

If your PC specs are in any way below these minimum requirements, it’s likely you won’t be able to run Core Keeper at all. Even if you can, there’s a good chance that you’ll damage your PC in the process.

Core Keeper recommended PC requirements

The following are the PC specifications that Core Keeper’s developer, Pugstorm, recommends you have to run the game. These will be what the game is tested on and a reliable benchmark for the best performance.

64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 x64

: Windows 10 x64 Processor : Intel Core i5-11th Ci5-11300H 3Ghz / AMD Ryzen 5 Ci5-4600H 3Ghz

: Intel Core i5-11th Ci5-11300H 3Ghz / AMD Ryzen 5 Ci5-4600H 3Ghz Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650

Of course, the game will run on PCs that have better specifications than these. However, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to push the performance much past what you’ll achieve with the recommended ones.