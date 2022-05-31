Destiny 2 Unforgiven God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

With the release of the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 comes several new and returning weapons that are quickly finding their places in Guardians loadouts. One of these weapons is Unforgiven, an aggressive frame void submachine gun that has the potential to become one of the more PvE meta options available within Destiny 2. If you’re looking for a hard-hitting void SMG that provides excellent build crafting possibilities to the void 3.0 subclasses, look no further.

In PvE, Unforgiven is an amazing SMG that is only made better when used with the reworked void 3.0 subclasses. Not only can it roll with practically every trait you would need for PvE activities, but Unforgiven also comes with the new Bitterspite origin trait, which increases the SMG’s reload speed after taking any amount of damage. In PvP, Unforgiven can definitely keep up with some of the more meta options such as Shayura’s Wrath but falls behind when it comes to taking on opposing Guardians at range.

How to get Unforgiven

Unforgiven is only available from the Duality dungeon in the Derelict Leviathan. While in the Duality dungeon, Unforgiven will only drop at the “Unlock the Vault” and “Nightmare of Caiatl” encounters. Luckily for the players, Bungie has made all raids and dungeons in Destiny 2 repeatable and farmable, meaning you can repeat the above encounters as many times as you want and you will continue to get drops of the Unforgiven SMG.

Unforgiven Stats

Impact: 23

Range: 43

Stability: 16

Handling: 50

Reload Speed: 21

Rounds Per Minute: 750

Magazine: 28

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Demolitionist / Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie / Frenzy / Rampage

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll