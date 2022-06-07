Diablo Immortal Monk Leveling Guide – Level 1 to 60

You have chosen the spiritual path of the mystical Monk in Diablo: Immortal, and need a little help on your way leveling from 1 to 60? Worry not, weary traveler, and just follow our easy guide to pick out the best skill build to complete the campaign before entering the endgame.

The Monk is a class with some of the best support and buff skills in the game, but those truly shine in group play. However, to get there through the campaign, you will have to utilize your great maneuverability and leverage your good AoE damage potential, while making sure to avoid the pitfalls of lower single target damage and reliance on skill comboing. The Monk is a great choice for players who enjoy risky fast-paced gameplay.

Monk Leveling Build

Level 1: Our best Primary skill is also our starting one, Fists of Thunder. It’s a decent attack, but it also includes a short-range teleport portion, which adds a bit of movement that can really add up over the campaign’s clear speed. Next, we start with Flying Kick and Cyclone Strike. Flying Kick is a decent attack and movement skill but has a pretty long cooldown, which means that we will be replacing it in the future. Meanwhile, Cyclone Strike is a fantastic skill for siphoning in enemies to gather them up and then decimate them with an AoE attack. We will be keeping it for just such utility throughout the leveling process.

Level 3: We unlock Wave Strike. It is a small damage bump for us at this point, but takes too much setup to reach full potential. We plan on replacing it in the future as well.

Level 8: Seven-Sided Strike is our fourth unlocked skill, and is going to be our main AoE skill of choice. It is an amazing skill to clear packs of mobs, and you should get into the habit of gathering up large groups of them with Cyclone Strike, and then decimating them with the Seven-Sided Strike.

Level 15: Mystic Strike is unlocked to replace Flying Kick as our main movement ability. This upgrade has several benefits: it deals damage, pulls enemies together, and it has multiple charges. It’s simply a perfect mobility tool to use from here on out.

Level 24: We finally replace Wave Strike with Exploding Palm. This is another AoE gem with a bleed portion that will help us clear areas even faster. Add it to your AoE combination and watch the whole screen explode. That way, you will use the sequence of Mystic Strike to initiate, then Cyclone Strike to gather mobs up, then Exploding Palm to apply the exploding bleed to foes around you, and Seven-Sided Strike as a finisher to blow everything up. When properly executed this is one of the most satisfying combos in the game!

Image via Blizzard

Equipment

Monks use dual fist weapons or claws as their main hand and off-hand combo. The off-hand weapons will be tagged as such, which means that you won’t be able to swap a main hand version to the other hand and benefit from its stats. While playing through the campaign, always pick gear with stats that increase your damage output, mobility, and survivability.

Pick everything up and salvage for extra resources at every opportunity, transferring upgrades to new equipment for free. Make sure to upgrade all of your equipment to Rank 6 before moving on to Rank 7. That way, you will get an extra attribute for each primary slot.

Legendaries

Legendary items represent massive power spikes for your character. Almost any that you find would be a huge upgrade, but some of the best Legendary items to find for Monks early on include:

Eye of the Storm

Dragon’s Indignation

Crippling Insight

Breath of Incense

Eye of the Storm

Discipline’s Weight

Reaching Rebuke

The Open Mind

Companion’s Melody

Gems

Normal and Legendary gems improve the power scale of your character along with gear. While leveling, equip all gems that you find in Hidden Lairs. For Monks, pick up the Tourmaline gems as a priority, if given choice.

Level-locked content?

As you play through the campaign, you might find that you are not high enough level to progress. There are a couple of ways to grind and level up to progress further.

The quicker way is to obtain and advance through the Battle Pass, which provides you with XP boosting benefits. From there, you can profit from running Dungeons for extra XP, or farming the open world for Monstrous Essences and Side Quests.

The slower way is to go back and do all Side Quests and Hidden Lairs that you have missed while playing through the previous Story Quests. While slower, this method might arguably give you more XP, items, gems, and salvage materials in the long run.