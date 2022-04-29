Elden Ring: How to break the glowing statue in Stormveil Castle

To break the glowing statue in the Elden Ring location of Stormveil Castle, you need to lure a nearby giant to the statue. When the giant steps on the statue it will break, and you will be able to get the Smithing Stones from inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Start at the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace and go out through the smaller of the two doors in the east wall (the one on the right). Defeat the two enemies down the steps to the right — remember you can summon Ashes here, which will help a lot. Next, follow the road to the east, up the steps. You’ll need to defeat two Warhawks and a guard along the way.

Related: Elden Ring: How to open the Liftside Chamber locked door in Stormveil Castle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you defeat the guard, follow the road around to the left. Ahead you will see a giant flanked by two guards. Get close enough to the giant that it starts to roar at you, then run back the way you came. Wait for the giant on the far side of the cracked, glowing statue, and it should step on it, breaking it open. Defeat the giant if you can, but if you can’t, the statue will still be broken when you respawn. The statue contains five Smithing Stones [1] and one Smithing Stone [2].