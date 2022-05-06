Elden Ring: Where does the trapped chest in the Tower of Return take you?

Trapped chests are a welcome surprise in the Lands Between. Gone are the days when chests would sometimes spring to life as mimics and try to kill you. Chests nowadays just send you out to distant lands and leave you trapped there until you can find a Site of Grace. If you try to teleport before finding a Site of Grace, the game will simply tell you that you are trapped and cannot fast travel. One of these trapped chests resides in the Tower of Return but where does it take you? Here is where the trapped chest in the Tower of Return takes you in Elden Ring.

How to reach the Tower of Return

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Tower of Return is off the beaten path quite a ways and will take a little bit to reach. You will need to start by heading south of Limgrave to the Weeping Peninsula. Upon reaching the fork in the road, take the path to the west and make your way to the other side of the landmass. You will eventually come across a large field with Mausoleum Soldiers and a Walking Mausoleum. Head south across the field to the edge of the landmass to find a large tower overlooking everything. Climb to the top and you will find the trapped chest.

Where does the chest send you?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Tower of Return’s trapped chest will cover you in smoke before teleporting you to the Divine Bridge. This is an area that is meant for a bit later in the game. Once you arrive here, head up the stairs to quickly find a Site of Grace to rest so you can fast travel once more. You will also find a Golem at the top of the stairs that protects the area. You can get the Golem’s Halberd from the Golem if you manage to defeat it as well as 2,992 Runes. You can also grab the Blessed Dew Talisman from the nearby chest. This talisman will slowly replenish your HP over time.