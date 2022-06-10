FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Cesc Fabregas Objectives challenge

Cesc Fabregas has had quite the career, but the veteran midfielder will be looking for a new home in 2022-23. The AS Monaco footballer has confirmed that he will not return to his now-former squad next season. On June 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team commemorated the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder with a 91 OVR End of an Era card, one that can be obtained by completing an Objectives challenge. So, how can you get this done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete EOE Fabregas Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Juan Mata Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also play in Rivals to get these missions finished.

The four objectives are as follows:

Long Shot – Score four Outside the Box goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score four Outside the Box goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Maverick in Monaco – Assist four goals using Ligue 1 players with min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using Ligue 1 players with min. 4* Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) A Great Gunner – Score using Premier League players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Premier League players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Spanish Success – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Spanish players in your starting squad (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 91 OVR Fabregas and 300 XP.

This will be a bit of a complex one, as far as the number of games needed goes. Normally, the route would be to stack a roster full of players that meet the requirements for multiple objectives. However, this one might be a tad bit tough. See, the only player that meets the 4* Weak Foot requirement, while being Spanish and playing for a Ligue 1 side is Ander Herrera (and, of course, this version of Fabregas). If you can squeeze Herrera in and get four assists with him, then this is doable. If not, it might take more than just eight games.

If you choose to go that route, make sure to use Premier League players like Aymeric Laporte, David de Gea, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodrigo, Saul, and Marc Cucurella, as those will help towards the Spanish Success objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on June 17.