FIFA 22: How to complete End of an Era Juan Mata Objectives challenge

It is officially an End of an Era in Manchester United, as midfielder Juan Mata is departing the club. The veteran midfielder hasn’t played much in recent years for Man U, with Mata only suiting up in seven games this past season. Nonetheless, Mata did leave quite an impact on the club since joining in 2014. On June 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team dropped a new End of an Era card of Juan Mata, one that can be obtained via an Objectives challenge. So, how can you get it done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete EOAE Mata challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge. Friendlies are online exhibition matches that have no bearing on your overall record, but you will need to win some games in order to complete this challenge.

To find the friendlies in FIFA 22, scroll over to the Play tab at the FUT hub using RB/R1 and select Friendlies. From there, select Play Online to locate the friendly called League Challenge.

The four objectives are as follows:

Skillz – Score five using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score five using players with min. 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Cross Training – Assist six goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist six goals using Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Winner in 5 – Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Forward Thinking – Score using a Forward in 10 separate matches in Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 93 OVR Mata and 300 XP.

The team requirements for the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge are as follows:

Leagues: Min. 8

Loan Players: Max. 1

There is no overall limit for this friendly. Additionally, this is a Max Chemistry event.

Because chemistry will be maxed out for the duration of this event, users can obviously meet the league requirement with no problems. Make sure to bring a strong team out on the Friendly pitch, and also be mindful of the requirements. There are no country or team Objectives, but you will need to use players with min. 4* Skill Moves. Try to load up on forwards that have this requirement, as that should make it a bit easier to complete the Objectives challenge.

This challenge is slated to expire on June 17.