FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Benjamin Bourigeaud SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 22 Player of the Month award cards continue to be released, as EA Sports and the title’s development team released two new ones on May 19. One featured AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, and the other brings a new 88 OVR player item of Stade Rennais FC attacker Benjamin Bourigeaud. So, how can you add the French attacker to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete POTM Bourigeaud SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-1-2-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solution

This SBC should cost around 20,000-25,000 Coins in total. It’s a low price, which does make sense for this particular challenge. Bourigeaud’s new card doesn’t have the highest overall one could find in this game at the moment. Although, this POTM card does have some decent stats, and it is pretty well-balanced.

None of the major stats on this POTM item are lower than 79. Plus, Bourigeaud is a nice budget option for those who want an upgrade on the right side of a Ligue 1-themed team, but don’t want to pay the price for a higher overall player.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

LST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) RST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LM: LM Nani (81 OVR)

LM Nani (81 OVR) RM: RW Pablo Sarabia (80 OVR)

RW Pablo Sarabia (80 OVR) CAM: CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR)

CAM Hakan Çalhanoğlu (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB: TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR)

TOTW CM Adrien Thomasson (81 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (81 OVR) RB: RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR)

RWB Pedro Porro (80 OVR) GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 16.