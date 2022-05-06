FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Karim Benzema SBC (May 2022) – Requirements and solutions

It’s been a banner year for Real Madrid, as the elite Spanish club has already won the LaLiga title in 2021-22, and secured a birth in the UEFA Champions League Final by ousting Manchester City in the semis. A lot of Real Madrid’s success can be contributed to the club’s star center forward, Karim Benzema. Benzema had another strong month in April, and the Frenchman has now won the LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) award for the second time in FIFA 22’s lifecycle. A new 94 OVR Benzema player item is available in FIFA 22 FUT, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete POTM Benzema SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solution

This SBC should cost around 100,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (88 OVR) LM: LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CDM: CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR) LB: LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR) LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RB: TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR)

TOTW LWB Christian Gunter (86 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Marcelo Brozovic SBC – Requirements and solutions

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 6.