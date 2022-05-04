FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Marcelo Brozovic SBC – Requirements and solutions
Start the month off right.
April Player of the Month awards for FIFA Ultimate Team have begun to be released, and EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unveiled the Serie A recipient on May 4. Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic won the award, and a new 88 OVR player item that features him is now available for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to add one of Inter’s finest to your collection? Let’s take a look.
How to complete POTM Brozovic SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:
- Starting players – 11
- Croatia players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
Solution
This SBC should cost around 20,000-25,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:
- ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Nani (81 OVR)
- RW: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)
- LCM: CM Sérgio Oliveira (80 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Maxcence Lacroix (79 OVR)
- RCB: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)
- RB: GK Dominik Livaković (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 4.