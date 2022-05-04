FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Marcelo Brozovic SBC – Requirements and solutions

April Player of the Month awards for FIFA Ultimate Team have begun to be released, and EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team unveiled the Serie A recipient on May 4. Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic won the award, and a new 88 OVR player item that features him is now available for a limited time. So, what do you need to do in order to add one of Inter’s finest to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete POTM Brozovic SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Croatia players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solution

This SBC should cost around 20,000-25,000 Coins in total. Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

ST Alvaro Morata (83 OVR) LW: LM Nani (81 OVR)

LM Nani (81 OVR) RW: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR)

GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (81 OVR) LCM: CM Sérgio Oliveira (80 OVR)

CM Sérgio Oliveira (80 OVR) MCM: CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR)

CAM Christopher Nkunku (81 OVR) RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: CB Maxcence Lacroix (79 OVR)

CB Maxcence Lacroix (79 OVR) RCB: CB Willi Orban (81 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (81 OVR) RB: GK Dominik Livaković (82 OVR)

GK Dominik Livaković (82 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 4.