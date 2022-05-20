FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Loïs Openda SBC – Requirements and solutions

The 2021-22 football season is coming to a close, but the FUT content has not ended just yet. A new FIFA 22 Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge went live on May 20, featuring Vitesse striker Loïs Openda. The Belgian striker now has a 82 OVR Player of the Month card in Football Ultimate Team, and it can be obtained by completing this challenge. With that said, let’s go over the requirements, plus a solution that should help.

How to complete POTM Openda SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one starting lineup. This lineup, set to the 4-1-4-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Belgium players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Solution

This SBC should cost around 17,000 Coins in total. It’s a low price, and that’s not much of a surprise. This card is only an 82 OVR card, and there are other options that have higher ratings than Openda’s POTM cards.

However, this item does have 99 Pace. That figure is actually four points higher than the 85 OVR Squad Foundations Openda card possesses. While it doesn’t have the best stats in other categories, that speed could come in handy off the bench, should you need a jolt late in matches.

Here’s a look at a potential solution that’s worth checking out:

ST: ST Roman Yaremchuk (77 OVR)

ST Roman Yaremchuk (77 OVR) LM: LW Nuno Santos (78 OVR)

LW Nuno Santos (78 OVR) RM: RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR)

RW Pedro Goncalves (81 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Mario (80 OVR)

CM Joao Mario (80 OVR) RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (80 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (80 OVR) CDM: CDM Palhinha (82 OVR)

CDM Palhinha (82 OVR) LB: LB Sequeira (78 OVR)

LB Sequeira (78 OVR) LCB: CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR) RCB: CB Luis Neto (77 OVR)

CB Luis Neto (77 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (80 OVR)

TOTW ST Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (80 OVR) GK: GK Fernando Muslera (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 20.