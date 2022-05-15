FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Anthony Modeste SBC — Requirements and solutions
Power from 1. FC Koln.
In continuation of the FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion, a new Squad Building Challenge that features one of the circuit’s better attacker is now live. 1. FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this past season, and a new 93 OVR TOTS card of the French striker is now available via Squad Building Challenge for a limited time. So, how can you add Modeste to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions to help out.
How to complete TOTS Modeste SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
France
- ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)
- RCM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)
- CDM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- LF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)
- RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)
- MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.