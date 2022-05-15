FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Anthony Modeste SBC — Requirements and solutions

In continuation of the FIFA 22 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion, a new Squad Building Challenge that features one of the circuit’s better attacker is now live. 1. FC Koln striker Anthony Modeste scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this past season, and a new 93 OVR TOTS card of the French striker is now available via Squad Building Challenge for a limited time. So, how can you add Modeste to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions to help out.

How to complete TOTS Modeste SBC

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

Related: FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Vincenzo Grifo Objectives challenge

The requirements are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (85 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (83 OVR) RM: RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (83 OVR)

CM Arthur (83 OVR) RCM: TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR)

TOTW CM Sandro Tonali (84 OVR) CDM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (84 OVR) LB: CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (83 OVR) LCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) GK: GK Mike Maignan (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) LF: CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (85 OVR) RF: RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (86 OVR) MCM: CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR) RCM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR) LCB: CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (83 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (86 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 27.