FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Léandre Tawamba Objectives challenge

On May 15, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the next batch of Team of the Season (TOTS) cards. This group has a focus on the MBS League, or otherwise known as the Saudi Pro League. The new batch of cards includes the addition of an Objectives challenge, with the reward being a 90 OVR player item of Al Taawoun striker Léandre Tawamba. So, how can you add Tawamba to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Tawamba Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete five separate objectives. The five objectives are as follows:

F is for Finesse – Score five Finesse goals using Saudi Pro League players in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP.)

– Score five Finesse goals using Saudi Pro League players in any game mode (rewards are Gold Pack and 150 XP.) Scoring in the Gulf – Score using Saudi Pro League players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 150 XP.)

– Score using Saudi Pro League players in 12 separate matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player, 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, and 150 XP.) Winning Tawamba – Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. seven Saudi Pro League players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP.)

– Win 10 matches in any FUT game mode with min. seven Saudi Pro League players in your starting squad (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 150 XP.) March On – Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP.)

– Play 15 matches in any FUT game mode (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 150 XP.) Creative Decisions – Assist 11 goals using a Cross in any FUT game mode (rewards are Small Electrum Players and 150 XP.)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 90 OVR Tawamba and 150 XP.

Three of the five objectives in this challenge require Saudi Pro League. Users can use some of the SPL Team of the Season players that were added to FUT, including Ever Banega and Anderson Talisca. Or, use base items or other upgraded cards that have went live throughout the year. Base card like Jonathan Rodriguez, Andre Carillo, and Anderson Talisca are among some of the options available.

It’s also probably wise to grind these in Squad Battles, since the game mode does not matter at all. Plus, this means completing these in a more relaxed setting, and one where high-rated SPL players aren’t mandatory.

This challenge will expire on May 22.