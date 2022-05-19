Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Spring playlist – How to complete Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s spring in Forza Horizon 5, as we have reached the fourth and final week of Series 7. This will be Forza players’ last chance to get enough points for the Ferrari SF90 (80 series pts.) and the Ferrari 599 GTO (160 pts. in total). Plus, this week once again brings a new set of challenges, and rewards that can be obtained just by playing through the game. So, what’s on the docket for this week’s playlist in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 7 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1971 Meyers Manx

Win on the Baja California Trail with Meyers Manx

Earn three Kangaroo Skills with Meyers Manx at the Dunas Blancas

Earn two Stars on the Dustbowl Speed Trap with Meyers Manx

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn 12 stars in total from any PR stunt in a Truck

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Race

Smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds

Drive above 250 MPH (403 KM/H) for five seconds in any car

Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour race

Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain

Reach 140 MPH (225 KM/H) in any Horizon Story chapter

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Fiesta. Siesta. Repeat” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Bentley 8 Litre)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Bentley 8 Litre) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Donkervoort GT0 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Donkervoort GT0 and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Car Horn Reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Car Horn Reward and 3 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Clothing Reward, Car Horn Reward, and Toyota 2000GT and 15 pts. in total – 5 pts. each)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Truck near Atlantes de Tula (rewards are Emote Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Truck near Atlantes de Tula (rewards are Emote Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn three Pass Skills in any Volkswagen in any Horizon Custom Event (rewards are #34 VW Beetle and 2 pts.)

– Earn three Pass Skills in any Volkswagen in any Horizon Custom Event (rewards are #34 VW Beetle and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Monthly

Playa Azul Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2020 F8 Tributo. 40 points will yield the M-B 300SL.

This set of challenges will expire on May 26.