Full Achievements and Trophies list for Roller Champions

Ubisoft’s free-to-play multiplayer sports game Roller Champions has officially been released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles with the game’s Kickoff Season. To celebrate we have a guide ready that lists all the trophies and achievements players can earn in the game. Roller Champions is available on PC (through Ubisoft’s PC Storefront), PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through console backward compatibility.

In total there are 11 trophies and achievements players can grab in the free-to-play title. For PlayStation players who were looking forward to getting a platinum trophy in the game, the Ubisoft game does not list it which is rewarded to players who collect every other trophy on Sony’s consoles. Check out the list below and read the descriptions on how to pick up every trophy/achievement in the game.

Gold Trophies / 200G (1)

That’s a lot: Win 200 matches in any arena match type

Silver Trophies / 125G (4)

Bigger than who? : Have more than 100,000 fans

: Have more than 100,000 fans Hitting cloud 9 : Touch the ceiling of any arena match type

: Touch the ceiling of any arena match type But my calculations were correct : Reach a speed of 141.622 km/h or more in any arena match type

: Reach a speed of 141.622 km/h or more in any arena match type Better than the trailer: Score by passing through the Goal with the ball, while air posing, in any arena match type

Bronze Trophies / 50G (6)