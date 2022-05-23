Guide to Diablos in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more
Massive monsters make tough gear.
Diablos is a terror no matter which game he’s in, and things are no different in Monster Hunter Rise. His attacks deal massive damage, cover a wide area, and are heavily resistant to damage from anything save the highest-end gear. Thankfully, weapons made from Diablos parts have some of the best Raw damage in the mid-game, and the armor is fantastic for builds where shields play a role, like Lance, Gunlance, and Charge Blade. Diablos gear can take you into the endgame for specific weapons, though Elder Dragon sets start to take precedence the deeper you go.
Diablos guide for Monster Hunter Rise
All Diablos Weaknesses
Diablos is weak primarily to Ice and Blunt damage, so pack an Ice Hammer and go a-bonking. You can still use Slashing and projectile weapons, but don’t expect them to do the sheer volume of damage as something with a blunt edge. Fire damage is entirely ineffective, and Thunder isn’t great. Focus on Ice, Water, and Dragon. Diablos is also weak to the Paralysis status, and both Blast and Iceblight are good options.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|45
|60
|40
|0
|15
|10
|25
|15
|Horn
|21
|42
|20
|0
|20
|10
|25
|20
|Neck
|40
|40
|25
|0
|15
|15
|20
|15
|Abdomen
|65
|70
|40
|0
|25
|10
|30
|25
|Back
|25
|42
|35
|0
|20
|10
|25
|20
|Wing
|40
|30
|60
|0
|25
|10
|30
|25
|Leg
|35
|35
|35
|0
|10
|5
|15
|10
Diablos Low-Rank Material Drops
While slaying Diablos for his carved parts is usually the best option, his capture reward rates are high enough that catching him isn’t a bad choice either. Break as many parts as you can and pick up all the shinies Diablos drops. His horns break twice, one for each horn, and the tail is liable to come flying off if you do enough damage. Remember that the horns, wings, and tail are heavily calcified, making them resistant enough to damage that light weapons will bounce right off. Use Silkbind skills to deal with those parts properly.
|Material
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Diablos Shell
|16%
|28%
|–%
|40% (Body)
18% (Tail)
|15%, 50%
|Diablos Ridge
|33%
|25%
|80%
|32%
|35%
|Diablos Fang
|25%
|21%
|–%
|23%
|–%
|Diablos Tailcase
|7%
|16%
|–%
|70%
|35%, 15% (x2)
|Dash Extract
|12%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|Diablos Marrow
|7%
|10%
|20%
|5% (Body), 12% (Tail)
|–%
|Twisted Horn
|–%
|–%
|100%
|–%
|–%
|Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|50%
Diablos High-Rank Material Drops
Diablos weapons and armor don’t have as much universal utility as Nargacuga gear, but there are few better options in the mid-game for Lance, Charge Blade, and Gunlance. Guard and Offensive Guard are key for those weapon types, and Diablos gear has them in spades.
|Materials
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Diablos Carapace
|18%
|29%
|–%
|40% (Body), 18% (Tail)
|15%, 50%
|Diablos Ridge+
|35%
|23%
|50%
|33%
|35%
|Diablos Fang
|13%
|11%
|–%
|12%
|–%
|Diablos Tailcase
|5%
|9%
|–%
|70%
|–%
|Dash Extract
|9%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|25%, 15% (x2)
|Diablos Marrow
|10%
|13%
|30%
|7%
|–%
|Diablos Medulla
|7%
|10%
|20%
|5% (Body), 12% (Tail)
|–%
|Wyvern Gem
|3%
|5%
|–%
|5%
|1%
|Majestic Horn
|–%
|–%
|100%
|–%
|–%
|Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|10%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|40%
All Diablos weapons and armor
Here are all the Diablos weapons and armor you craft with its materials.
Diablos Weapons
- Greatsword: Quarrel Hornsword I, Quarrel Hornsword II, Fued Hornsword
- Swords and Shield; Studded Club I, Studded Club II, Spiked Bat
- Dual Blades: Diablos Bashers I, Diablos Bashers II, Diablos Mashers
- Lance: Diablos Lance I, Diablos Lance II, Diablos Spear
- Hammer: Diablos Hammer I, Diablos Hammer II, Diablos Tail
- Charge Blade: Diablos Strongarm I, Diablos Strongarm II, Cera’s Strongarm
- Gunlance: Diablos Gunlance I, Diablos Gunlance II, Diablos Cannon
- Hunting Horn: Duo Horn I, Duo Horn II, Duo Risoluto
- Heavy Bowgun: Dual Threat I, Dual Threat II, Diablazooka
- Bow: Diablos Coilbender I, Diablos Coilbender I, Tyrant Bow
- Insect Glaive: Diablos Rod I, Diablos Rod II, Tyrant Rod
Diablos Armor
- Diablos Helm
- Diablos Mail
- Diablos Vambraces
- Diablos Coil
- Diablos Greaves
High-Rank Diablos will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.