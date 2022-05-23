Guide to Diablos in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more

Massive monsters make tough gear.

Diablos is a terror no matter which game he’s in, and things are no different in Monster Hunter Rise. His attacks deal massive damage, cover a wide area, and are heavily resistant to damage from anything save the highest-end gear. Thankfully, weapons made from Diablos parts have some of the best Raw damage in the mid-game, and the armor is fantastic for builds where shields play a role, like Lance, Gunlance, and Charge Blade. Diablos gear can take you into the endgame for specific weapons, though Elder Dragon sets start to take precedence the deeper you go.

Diablos guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Diablos Weaknesses

Diablos is weak primarily to Ice and Blunt damage, so pack an Ice Hammer and go a-bonking. You can still use Slashing and projectile weapons, but don’t expect them to do the sheer volume of damage as something with a blunt edge. Fire damage is entirely ineffective, and Thunder isn’t great. Focus on Ice, Water, and Dragon. Diablos is also weak to the Paralysis status, and both Blast and Iceblight are good options.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head456040015102515
Horn214220020102520
Neck404025015152015
Abdomen657040025103025
Back254235020102520
Wing403060025103025
Leg35353501051510

Diablos Low-Rank Material Drops

While slaying Diablos for his carved parts is usually the best option, his capture reward rates are high enough that catching him isn’t a bad choice either. Break as many parts as you can and pick up all the shinies Diablos drops. His horns break twice, one for each horn, and the tail is liable to come flying off if you do enough damage. Remember that the horns, wings, and tail are heavily calcified, making them resistant enough to damage that light weapons will bounce right off. Use Silkbind skills to deal with those parts properly.

MaterialTarget RewardsCapture RewardsBroken Part RewardsCarvesDropped Materials
Diablos Shell 16%28%–%40% (Body)
18% (Tail)		15%, 50%
Diablos Ridge33%25%80%32%35%
Diablos Fang25%21%–%23%–%
Diablos Tailcase7%16%–%70%35%, 15% (x2)
Dash Extract12%–%–%–%–%
Diablos Marrow7%10%20%5% (Body), 12% (Tail)–%
Twisted Horn–%–%100%–%–%
Wyvern Tear–%–%–%–%50%

Diablos High-Rank Material Drops

Diablos weapons and armor don’t have as much universal utility as Nargacuga gear, but there are few better options in the mid-game for Lance, Charge Blade, and Gunlance. Guard and Offensive Guard are key for those weapon types, and Diablos gear has them in spades.

MaterialsTarget RewardsCapture RewardsBroken Part RewardsCarvesDropped Materials
Diablos Carapace18%29%–%40% (Body), 18% (Tail)15%, 50%
Diablos Ridge+35%23%50%33%35%
Diablos Fang13%11%–%12%–%
Diablos Tailcase5%9%–%70%–%
Dash Extract9%–%–%–%25%, 15% (x2)
Diablos Marrow10%13%30%7%–%
Diablos Medulla7%10%20% 5% (Body), 12% (Tail)–%
Wyvern Gem3%5%–%5%1%
Majestic Horn–%–%100%–%–%
Wyvern Tear–%–%–%–%10%
Large Wyvern Tear–%–%–%–%40%

All Diablos weapons and armor

Here are all the Diablos weapons and armor you craft with its materials.

Diablos Weapons

  • Greatsword: Quarrel Hornsword I, Quarrel Hornsword II, Fued Hornsword
  • Swords and Shield; Studded Club I, Studded Club II, Spiked Bat
  • Dual Blades: Diablos Bashers I, Diablos Bashers II, Diablos Mashers
  • Lance: Diablos Lance I, Diablos Lance II, Diablos Spear
  • Hammer: Diablos Hammer I, Diablos Hammer II, Diablos Tail
  • Charge Blade: Diablos Strongarm I, Diablos Strongarm II, Cera’s Strongarm
  • Gunlance: Diablos Gunlance I, Diablos Gunlance II, Diablos Cannon
  • Hunting Horn: Duo Horn I, Duo Horn II, Duo Risoluto
  • Heavy Bowgun: Dual Threat I, Dual Threat II, Diablazooka
  • Bow: Diablos Coilbender I, Diablos Coilbender I, Tyrant Bow
  • Insect Glaive: Diablos Rod I, Diablos Rod II, Tyrant Rod

Diablos Armor

  • Diablos Helm
  • Diablos Mail
  • Diablos Vambraces
  • Diablos Coil
  • Diablos Greaves

High-Rank Diablos will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.

