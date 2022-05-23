Guide to Diablos in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more

Diablos is a terror no matter which game he’s in, and things are no different in Monster Hunter Rise. His attacks deal massive damage, cover a wide area, and are heavily resistant to damage from anything save the highest-end gear. Thankfully, weapons made from Diablos parts have some of the best Raw damage in the mid-game, and the armor is fantastic for builds where shields play a role, like Lance, Gunlance, and Charge Blade. Diablos gear can take you into the endgame for specific weapons, though Elder Dragon sets start to take precedence the deeper you go.

Diablos guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Diablos Weaknesses

Diablos is weak primarily to Ice and Blunt damage, so pack an Ice Hammer and go a-bonking. You can still use Slashing and projectile weapons, but don’t expect them to do the sheer volume of damage as something with a blunt edge. Fire damage is entirely ineffective, and Thunder isn’t great. Focus on Ice, Water, and Dragon. Diablos is also weak to the Paralysis status, and both Blast and Iceblight are good options.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 45 60 40 0 15 10 25 15 Horn 21 42 20 0 20 10 25 20 Neck 40 40 25 0 15 15 20 15 Abdomen 65 70 40 0 25 10 30 25 Back 25 42 35 0 20 10 25 20 Wing 40 30 60 0 25 10 30 25 Leg 35 35 35 0 10 5 15 10

Diablos Low-Rank Material Drops

While slaying Diablos for his carved parts is usually the best option, his capture reward rates are high enough that catching him isn’t a bad choice either. Break as many parts as you can and pick up all the shinies Diablos drops. His horns break twice, one for each horn, and the tail is liable to come flying off if you do enough damage. Remember that the horns, wings, and tail are heavily calcified, making them resistant enough to damage that light weapons will bounce right off. Use Silkbind skills to deal with those parts properly.

Material Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Diablos Shell 16% 28% –% 40% (Body)

18% (Tail) 15%, 50% Diablos Ridge 33% 25% 80% 32% 35% Diablos Fang 25% 21% –% 23% –% Diablos Tailcase 7% 16% –% 70% 35%, 15% (x2) Dash Extract 12% –% –% –% –% Diablos Marrow 7% 10% 20% 5% (Body), 12% (Tail) –% Twisted Horn –% –% 100% –% –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 50%

Diablos High-Rank Material Drops

Diablos weapons and armor don’t have as much universal utility as Nargacuga gear, but there are few better options in the mid-game for Lance, Charge Blade, and Gunlance. Guard and Offensive Guard are key for those weapon types, and Diablos gear has them in spades.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Diablos Carapace 18% 29% –% 40% (Body), 18% (Tail) 15%, 50% Diablos Ridge+ 35% 23% 50% 33% 35% Diablos Fang 13% 11% –% 12% –% Diablos Tailcase 5% 9% –% 70% –% Dash Extract 9% –% –% –% 25%, 15% (x2) Diablos Marrow 10% 13% 30% 7% –% Diablos Medulla 7% 10% 20% 5% (Body), 12% (Tail) –% Wyvern Gem 3% 5% –% 5% 1% Majestic Horn –% –% 100% –% –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 10% Large Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 40%

All Diablos weapons and armor

Here are all the Diablos weapons and armor you craft with its materials.

Diablos Weapons

Greatsword: Quarrel Hornsword I, Quarrel Hornsword II, Fued Hornsword

Swords and Shield; Studded Club I, Studded Club II, Spiked Bat

Dual Blades: Diablos Bashers I, Diablos Bashers II, Diablos Mashers

Lance: Diablos Lance I, Diablos Lance II, Diablos Spear

Hammer: Diablos Hammer I, Diablos Hammer II, Diablos Tail

Charge Blade: Diablos Strongarm I, Diablos Strongarm II, Cera’s Strongarm

Gunlance: Diablos Gunlance I, Diablos Gunlance II, Diablos Cannon

Hunting Horn: Duo Horn I, Duo Horn II, Duo Risoluto

Heavy Bowgun: Dual Threat I, Dual Threat II, Diablazooka

Bow: Diablos Coilbender I, Diablos Coilbender I, Tyrant Bow

Insect Glaive: Diablos Rod I, Diablos Rod II, Tyrant Rod

Diablos Armor

Diablos Helm

Diablos Mail

Diablos Vambraces

Diablos Coil

Diablos Greaves

High-Rank Diablos will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.