How does the new Talent system work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brings a plethora of new content, including a new race, class, region, and a rework of a classic progression system. This guide explains how the Talent system in the expansion works, so you know which perks to aim for as you progress through the story.

What is the new Talent system?

Image via Activision Blizzard

With World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Activision Blizzard wants to offer players something new, a way to customize their experience as they progress through the expansion at their own pace. The result is the revamped Talent system with two trees for players to choose from. Each level awards talent points that can be used to unlock skills in either of these trees. The Class Tree unlocks utility skills for your class, while the Specializations Tree boosts offensive and healing powers. To put it simply, one tree enhances the skills specific to your class, while the other improves your character’s base stats in your role, whether it be healer, tank, or DPS.

You can reset your points whenever you want, but it’s easier to create builds in these trees and save them so that you can load them at a later date. This allows you to put together a healer build for when your team is ready to raid and use a separate set of skills for a day when you might want to focus on PvP.