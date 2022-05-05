How many chapters are there in Trek to Yomi? Answered

Trek to Yomi is a black-and-white, side scrolling action game inspired by Samurai films of the 1950s and 60s. The game follows Hiroki as he must journey through Yomi to avenge his village and protect those who remain. The game is heavily inspired by Kurosawa films of that era and is an excellent indie title to spend some time with. With the aesthetic of the game leaning heavily into those old films, the game doesn’t always provide a ton of information about itself, like how to save in Trek to Yomi. Here is how many chapters you can expect to play in Trek to Yomi.

Trek to Yomi has seven chapters

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Trek to Yomi has seven total chapters, with each one lasting roughly 45 minutes to an hour. If you check out the full achievement and trophy list for Trek to Yomi, you can see that there are achievements for completing chapters one through six, with a final achievement for completing the game on your chosen path. While there is some story variation based on a few choices you can make in Trek to Yomi, every player will complete all seven chapters in their play through of this indie Samurai experience.