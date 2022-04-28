How the mail system works in Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC

Bugsnax just got bigger (literally) with the arrival of the Isle of Bigsnax DLC. While a new location with larger snack creatures is the highlight, there are also some new features to enjoy in Snaxburg. One of those is the mail system — here’s how it works.

If you’re new to the game, simply play through it naturally until Philbo shows you your mailbox. For those returning to the game after a while, find Philbo and talk to him to get things started. Inside the mailbox is your first letter, which includes your first set of decorations for customizing your hut.

From this point on, you can check your mailbox anytime you physically see a letter stuffed inside. They can come from any of the Snaxburg residents once you’ve brought them back to town. Completing quests for them earns you even more decorations — if you’re returning to Bugsnax after having put a lot of time into it, prepare for a whole lot of stuff. You may also receive new requests via mail. These include special photo and feeding challenges. Complete them to earn even more hut customization options.

There is one last thing to note here: Bugsnax doesn’t have an outgoing mail system. You can receive gifts, requests, and thank-yous from the Grumpuses, but you won’t be able to send them anything yourself.