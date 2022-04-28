How to customize your hut in Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC

The Isle of Bigsnax DLC has come to Bugsnax, and while there are plenty of new creatures to capture, there are also some chill new features to enjoy in Snaxburg. Along with the new mail system comes your very own hut, which you can customize to your liking. Here’s how.

Step one, you’ll need to make a bit of progress in the game. If you’re new to Bugsnax, play until Philbo introduces you to the aforementioned mail system. If you’re revisiting the game after putting some time in, find him to get things going. Attached to your first letter is a pair of decorations, and Philbo will segue from those to introducing you to your hut. It’ll only be partially assembled at first, but you can still set down a number of furniture and decorations.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To do that, approach the house and press the button prompt to “enter build mode.” From there, you can click on particular spots and choose from any appropriate decorations in your inventory. You can place flowers in the garden outside your home, plus rugs, beds, shelves, and wall decorations inside. You can place multiples of anything you own, and some shelves allow for additional decorations (like that adorable Strabby plush in the screenshot above).

To get the house to its finished state, sleep until the next day. Chandlo will approach you and let you know that the walls and roof are now complete — you’ll need to have brought him back to Snaxburg for this to happen, of course. At that point, you can hang additional decorations on the walls and ceiling, and you can choose paint patterns for the inner and outer walls of your hut.

If you want to unlock more decorations and furniture, make use of the mail system. As you complete quests for the Grumpuses, they’ll send you additional goodies. If you’re coming back to Bugsnax after playing a good portion of it, be prepared for an overstuffed mailbox and lots of decorating options.