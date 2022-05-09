How to beat Ekriks Graycloud, The Precipice of Chaos in Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice’s Ashbourne Village is home to a few different Mages. Arzhan-Tin The Ceaseless Fury uses fire magic, Celus Zend The Mourning Winter casts ice, and Ekriks Graycloud The Precipice of Chaos is all about electricity. He’s likely the last of the elemental trio you’ll face, and he’s no joke. Here’s how to fight him without getting fried.

First things first, prepare for an awful lot of yellow on the screen during this battle. It can be hard to read everything that’s going on, but knowing Ekriks’ attacks is the key to victory. He’s armed with a sword like his fellow Mages, but he attacks differently. The initial swipe is easy to dodge, but whether you roll behind or away from him, you need to watch for the followup. He’ll slam his sword into the ground, sending columns of lightning in both directions from the blade. You’ll need to roll through these too before you can safely attack him back.

He can also freely send the lightning columns toward you at any point along the arena, so be prepared to roll through them outside of the sword combo. Lastly, he has two different electric orb attacks. The first is a pair that hover near him and send intermittent sparks out in a relatively big area of effect. It’s possible to find a safe spot under them and attack during this, but it’s safer to just back off for a moment. The other orb will home in on you before bursting into a trio of three smaller sparks. Whether you block the spell or roll through it, be ready to dodge the secondary sparks too.

Ekriks Graycloud likes to fill the arena with electricity, but he’ll go down like anyone else once you deal enough damage. Dance around his attacks, heal often, and attack whenever you can. Eventually, you’ll cut off this Mage’s current.