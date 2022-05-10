How to beat the Hollow Plant in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a 2.5D action RPG with hack and slash combat. Throughout you will fight enemies that are both small and large. The Hollow Plant is the first major boss you will encounter throughout the story and can be found in The Great Forest.

The Hollow Plant is arguably the easiest boss in the game. It doesn’t move so as long as you’re able to dodge its attacks you should be in a good place. There are two different attacks that it does which both include roots coming out of the ground. The first attack is spaced across the screen. You can tell where on the ground the roots are going to come out of thanks to red beams that appear ahead of time. The second attack is similar, but instead of being spaced, they are clumped together.

The Hollow Plant is equipped with a shield protecting its health. Once you hit it enough times its shield will go down. Once it is down a worm-like creature will come out of its mouth protecting it, but also serving as its weakness. The worm will shoot a purple ball from its eye. You can easily jump over it and hit it as many times as you can before it recedes back into the tree. Once that happens The Hollow Plant will get its shield back and everything begins anew. Rinse and repeat and you will defeat The Hollow Plant in two to three rounds.

Later in the game, you will be able to return to fight The Hollow Plant again. It has nothing to do with the main story, but if you ever feel like you want to fight it again you can.

