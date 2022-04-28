How to beat The Void Beasts in Rogue Legacy 2

The Void Beasts’ encounter is the second boss you’re going to fight in your Rogue Legacy 2 playthrough. This encounter comes at the end of the Axis Mundi region and pits you against the skeletons of former pirates. Because these enemies are so big and there are (eventually) two of them, it can be tough to get your bearings. Fortunately, with the right class and traits, the boss isn’t too difficult. Let’s take a look at The Void Beasts’ attacks, as well as some general tips for how to beat these massive foes.

The Void Beasts’ moveset

Even though there are two enemies to deal with, The Void Beasts’ moveset is very limited. You’re only going to see three attacks and both bosses do the same moves, so you don’t have to learn anything new when the second boss joins the fray. Here are their attacks:

Bone Toss – The Void Beasts toss several bones up into the air, which arc down toward you. These are easy to dodge but can make the room feel compact if both Beasts do it at the same time.

Giant Bone – After a windup, the Beasts will throw out a screen-filling bone, which spins toward you until it’s off the screen. It can take a bit to get the timing down, but this is also easily dodged with your dash.

Jump Attack – The Beasts jump into the air and crash land, sending out several bones along the horizontal plane. Again, unless they’re both doing it at the same time, you can jump over the bones relatively easily and move in for an attack.

Enrage – Once you’ve knocked the first Void Beast’s health down by around 33%, the second Beast will join the fray. That’s when things can get hectic as each boss will do one of the above attacks on its own, leading to a screen that quickly fills up with junk to dodge.

Strategy for beating The Void Beasts

The first thing you should do is unlock The Void Beasts’ damage Insight. This is called Missing Bodies, and completing it gives you a +15% damage boost against the bosses. If you’re close to finishing the fight, this should help take you over the top.

Outside of that, we’ve found the best class for dealing with this boss is the Duelist. This is because the Duelist has a talent called Combat Roll, which lets you dodge damage with the press of the button. Because this talent resets so quickly, you can use it to easily dodge the Beasts’ bone tosses and get in position to attack.

We’d also suggest trying to get a character with the Vampirism trait. This gives you back a percentage of your health with each strike, but you take more damage. If you mix it with the Combat Roll though, you should be able to get away from most of the damage you take and keep your health bar topped up.

Our last tip is to target the second Void Beast first (after they appear, of course). This boss has less health than the other one, and only having one boss on the screen makes everything much more manageable. If you follow these tips, you should beat The Void Beasts in no time, giving you access to the Kerguelen Plateau region.