How to complete A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Fest 2022
The Ultra Recon Squad has arrived to Pokémon Go.
The second day for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has arrived, and with it, an Ultra Beast has ventured out of Ultra Space into the game. There are Ultra portals appearing worldwide, and you’ll have a brief amount of time to catch this elusive Pokémon, Nihilego. During this Pokémon’s debut, you’ll also have the chance to complete the exclusive Special Research ticket, A Radiant World. This Special Research is exclusive to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket holders. In this guide, we cover all tasks to complete A Radiant World Special Research and all rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.
All A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards
You will need to work on multiple tasks to complete this Special Research, working alongside the Ultra Recon Squad member who will be helping you out. These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing A Radiant World Special Research ticket. You must complete Rhi’s Arrival Special Research before unlocking this Special Ticket.
Task 1
- Walk 1KM – 22 Poké Balls
- Make 10 Nice Throws – 1 Lucky Egg
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 22 Trapinch candy
Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, a star piece, and 2,022 XP
Task 2
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 2,022 Stardust
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket members – 1 incense
- Complete 2 Field Research tasks – 22 Poké Balls
Rewards: 2 Silver Ninab berries, 2 Premium raid passes, and 2,022 Stardust
Task 3
- Battle in 2 raids – 2 Max revives
- Use 2 supereffective charged moves – 2 Max potions
- Win a raid – 2 Golden Razz berries
Rewards: 1 Super incubator, 2,022 XP, and a Pokémon encounter
Task 4
TBA
Task 5
TBA
Task 6
TBA
We are updating this guide.