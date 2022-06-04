How to complete A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

The second day for Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has arrived, and with it, an Ultra Beast has ventured out of Ultra Space into the game. There are Ultra portals appearing worldwide, and you’ll have a brief amount of time to catch this elusive Pokémon, Nihilego. During this Pokémon’s debut, you’ll also have the chance to complete the exclusive Special Research ticket, A Radiant World. This Special Research is exclusive to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket holders. In this guide, we cover all tasks to complete A Radiant World Special Research and all rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards

You will need to work on multiple tasks to complete this Special Research, working alongside the Ultra Recon Squad member who will be helping you out. These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing A Radiant World Special Research ticket. You must complete Rhi’s Arrival Special Research before unlocking this Special Ticket.

Task 1

Walk 1KM – 22 Poké Balls

Make 10 Nice Throws – 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 10 Pokémon – 22 Trapinch candy

Rewards: 22 Ultra Balls, a star piece, and 2,022 XP

Task 2

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 2,022 Stardust

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket members – 1 incense

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – 22 Poké Balls

Rewards: 2 Silver Ninab berries, 2 Premium raid passes, and 2,022 Stardust

Task 3

Battle in 2 raids – 2 Max revives

Use 2 supereffective charged moves – 2 Max potions

Win a raid – 2 Golden Razz berries

Rewards: 1 Super incubator, 2,022 XP, and a Pokémon encounter

Task 4

TBA

Task 5

TBA

Task 6

TBA

We are updating this guide.