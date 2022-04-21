How to complete Liberation in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Liberation is the third Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you must save a freighter from a band of space pirates, but this is much more complicated than you can imagine. This guide explains how to complete Liberation, so you don’t get stuck in Phase one.

How to save a freighter from space pirates

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you highlight this Milestone, it’ll tell you that you need to warp to a new system for a chance of encountering an innocent freighter in need of saving. We found that warping to systems to the left or right of the main Expedition Route in the galaxy map was the best way to find one of these freighters. They don’t appear in every system, but if you do find one, you’ll know as soon as you warp to the system because the attack begins immediately.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve killed all the pirates, the freighter captain will contact you and invite you aboard. You need to fly into the docking bay, run up the stairs, and speak to the captain at the top of the control room. They’ll offer you the freighter, and by claiming it, you should complete this Milestone. After that, you can use this freighter anywhere else in the galaxy, but don’t forget to claim the Freighter Recolouring Options, 8 Salvaged Frigate Modules, and 888 Cadmium from the Expedition menu.

How to fix the Liberation Milestone not completing

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When we completed this Milestone, the game didn’t register it. This is a common issue that many players are experiencing, but there’s a fix. First, warp to a new system after you claim the freighter from the captain following your daring battle with the pirates. Then, fly to the nearest space station and use the teleporter to go back to the system where your freighter is located. The game will show you which one with a notification in the teleporter menu. Once you arrive in that old system, the Milestone completion should trigger, and you’ll be able to claim your rewards.