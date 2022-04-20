How to complete Rendezvous 1 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Rendezvous 1 is the fifth Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you must find and visit the first Rendezvous point in the Expedition, but it’s not as simple as you might think. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone, so you aren’t left wandering a planet searching for your goal.

How to find the Rendezvous Point

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To locate the Rendezvous Point, you need to have this Milestone highlighted and tracked in the Expedition menu. When you do, you’ll be able to track the Expedition Route in the galaxy map, which leads you to the system where the Rendezvous Point is located. Once there, you can see the icon for the Rendezvous Point, which will lead you to its rough location on one of the planets in that system.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you land on the planet that the Rendezvous Point icon leads you to, you’ll need to open your visor and find the true location of the Rendezvous Point. You must narrow it down by looking around with the visor until it points you in the right direction. Follow the visor until you reach the Rendezvous Point and can scan it. This will complete the Milestone, allowing you to claim 2000 Gold, an Exosuit Expansion Unit, and increased standing with the Gek from the Expedition menu.