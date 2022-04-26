How to complete Rendezvous 3 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Rendezvous 3 is the first Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to find the third Rendezvous point in the Expedition, but that can be a bit tricky if you don’t do things in the correct order. This guide explains how to complete Rendezvous 3, so you don’t get too stuck along your journey.

Warp along the Expedition route

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find the third Rendezvous point, you need to select Rendezvous 3 in the Expedition menu. This will highlight it on the galaxy map and in the system when you arrive there. Follow the path to the Rendezvous point in the galaxy map and warp to the system where it’s located. The gap between the second and third Rendezvous points is large, requiring you to warp through quite a few systems, so be ready to stop now and then to craft more Warp Cells.

Locate the Rendezvous point with your visor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you land on the planet with the Rendezvous point, you’ll need to use your visor to find the exact location. Your visor will tell you which direction to look and eventually align with the Rendezvous point. While we were playing, we used another player’s base to land closer to the Rendezvous point, so ensure you do that if you can see a base with Rendezvous point 3 in its name.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Rendezvous point is a ruin on a scorched planet. It stands alone in a desolate landscape, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding it. You only need to approach the ruin to complete the Milestone, after which you can claim the 2000 Gold, Exosuit Expansion Unit, and increased standing with the Korvax from the Expedition menu.