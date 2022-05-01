How to complete Tanith’s questline in Elden Ring – All Steps

Tanith is an often overlooked NPC that resides in Volcano Manor. This NPC’s questline will take you down a dark path, requiring you to invade NPCs and murder them. The choice is yours whether you want to follow this path to the Blasphemous Lord. Here is how you can complete Tanith’s questline in Elden Ring.

Join Volcano Manor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Start things off by speaking to Tanith when you reach Volcano Manor in the northwestern part of Altus Plateau. She will ask if you want to join. If you reply with the word yes, she will gift you the Drawing Room Key. This key will allow you to access the various rooms of the manor. You will want to enter the Drawing Room. In this room, you will get your assignments.

Your assignments

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As part of Tanith’s questline, you will receive three assignments that require you to venture out into the Lands Between and murder multiple NPCs by invading their worlds. Here are where these assignments will take you:

Assignment #1: Travel to the area north of the Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave and defeat Old Knight Istvan. Once this NPC is defeated, return to Tanith to receive the Magma Shot sorcery.

Travel to the area north of the Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave and defeat Old Knight Istvan. Once this NPC is defeated, return to Tanith to receive the Magma Shot sorcery. Assignment #2: Assassinate Rileigh the Idle in Altus Plateau. The invasion sign can be found on the path leading up to the Shaded Castle. Return to Tanith after defeating the NPC to receive the Serpentbone Blade.

Assassinate Rileigh the Idle in Altus Plateau. The invasion sign can be found on the path leading up to the Shaded Castle. Return to Tanith after defeating the NPC to receive the Serpentbone Blade. Assignment #3: Make your way to the Mountaintops of the Giants and assassinate Juno Hoslow, Knight of Blood. His invasion sign can be found on the western end of the river near the Shack of the Lofty. Return to Tanith after defeating Juno to receive the Taker’s Cameo.

Defeat Rykard

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With all of the NPCs defeated, speak to Tanith and she will ask if you would like to meet her lord. Accepting her request will teleport you directly to the Site of Grace before Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy’s boss arena. Go inside and defeat Rykard. Afterward, return to Tanith and speak to her. Exhaust her dialogue and reload the area to make her disappear. Go back to Rykard’s boss arena and she will be found eating his corpse. Kill her and you will be invaded by Tanith’s Knight. This Crucible Knight is tough, but not impossible to defeat. Defeating the knight will end the quest and reward you with Tanith’s armor set and the Aspect of the Crucible: Breath incantation.