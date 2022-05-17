The Lost Ark Power Pass is a wonderful thing for players who complete the late game content with one character and want to run through the game with a different one. It gives a new character a massive boost to its Item Level and character level as well as a chance to get some useful items.

As part of the Power Pass, players get the option to undertake the Adventurer’s Path. It is an optional recap of the major story events in Lost Ark, so skipping it isn’t necessarily a bad idea depending on how much time you have. Doing so takes the player directly to Level 50 and allows them to take on the endgame content immediately but playing through it can score you some new items first.

How to complete the Adventurer’s Path in Lost Ark

Image via Amazon Games

Upon reaching the end of the North Vern questline in Lost Ark, players will receive a Power Pass in the in-game mail system. Redeeming it will allow them to quickly level up a character to take on the late-game content. While you are redeeming it, you’ll get the option to either run through the Adventurer’s Path or to skip it. It is worth noting that you can only receive the potions and pets that come from the Adventurer’s Path once per roster, so you can’t double up by running through it multiple times.

Speak to our good friend Beatrix, who will recount all some of the key moments of the Lost Ark plot through the magic of cutscenes and exposition. All players need to do is continue speaking to Beatrix in between each cutscene that she offers you and accepting the new gear and items that she offers.

After a few cutscenes, you’ll run through a few scenarios such as the siege on Lutheran Castle from early in the game to give you the chance to try out your new equipment and come to grips with the new powers of your class. All told, these shouldn’t take you more than half an hour to complete, after which point you should be dropped into Vern, ready to continue with your quest to save Arkesia.