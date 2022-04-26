How to get the Feiton Powerpass in Lost Ark

As with any good MMO, new content is coming soon to Lost Ark. While the new Glavier class looks interesting, the prospect of creating a new character and leveling them up all over again might not be an attractive one. Fortunately, there are items like the Feiton Powerpass, which can help you blast through the early levels with new characters.

If you’re not sure how to get the Feiton Powerpass, here is what you need to do.

How to get the Feiton Powerpass

It isn’t just the rapid leveling that the pass will unlock. It also comes with gear with an item level of 960. However, to get it, you’ll need to complete all of the Feiton region’s quests. These include the following questlines:

All Main Story Quests up to Finding the Arks

All World Quests up to Will

Admittedly, this is all easier said than done. Completing those quests could take you over 20 hours, but at least the new Feiton Powerpass will let you skip that process for future characters. Once you’ve completed the quest Will, you just need to check the in-game mail system. You should have a note congratulating you on your achievement, which will place the powerpass in your inventory.

From there, you just need to activate the Feiton Powerpass in your inventory. Once you have, go to the Character Selection screen in your account. You should spot the option to use the powerpass on one of these characters. Pick one and it will get all those levels and that sweet, sweet gear.