How to complete The Anchor and Crave the Stars Milestones in No Man’s Sky Leviathan Expedition

As mentioned in our previous guide to finding Anchor Point 2, there are plenty of opportunities to mix and match the Milestones in Iteration Two of the Leviathan Expedition, with this latest example following directly on from completing that phase. Much like after you first unlocked the Memory Resonator, after finding the second Anchor Point you can use it to give yourself a general location of the next Memory Hotspot, but you can also build a quick base on your travels to tick off another Milestone and unlock a Minotaur mech.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to build a base on an infected planet in Leviathan

The Anchor Milestone tasks you with building a base on an Infected planet, but coincidentally Anchor Point 2 and the subsequent Memory Hotspot are on just that (if you’re not sure where you are, access the Discoveries tab in the menu and use the back button to view all the planets in the system and check their descriptions). Among the rewards for completing this step is a Minotaur Geobay, which gives you access to your very own mech and can make surviving on this harsh planet that much easier. You can use the Resonator to guide you to the rough location of the Hotspot, so use it to fly in fairly close with your Starship and find a reasonably clear area to land and drop down to start setting up your base.

As always, you’ll need to place a Base Computer to claim the site, and then you’re free to build. The chances are you won’t have unlocked anything beyond the basic building options you’ll find in the menu (so none of the pre-built structures you might have access to in the main game). This base needs to have at least 15 components, but a simple 2×2 floor panel layout with walls, a doorframe, and a roof (with sloping panels to fill the gaps) should do nicely as long as you’ve got enough Carbon at hand. This will wrap up the Milestone and unlock the Minotaur Geobay, plus plans for the Nomad and Nautilus Exocraft, and a bunch of Memory Fragments that could help with all of them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to find the Fallen Traveller in Leviathan

Whether you want to use the Minotaur to help you with this next step is up to you, but the harsh terrain and a potentially long trek could make it a handy respite from the conditions. As with your previous explorations, once you’re in the general area of the Hotspot you can use the Target Sweep visor to help give you the direction you need to head in, so keep popping it up to guide you to the target.

Once you’ve found it, interact with the grave to get another quick insight into the background narrative. Thankfully there are no surprise monsters spawning this time around, so once it’s over you’re safe to open up the Expedition menu and claim your rewards for completing this Milestone, which includes a Portal glyph set and Memory Imprint II.