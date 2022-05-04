How to complete the Blood Will Have Blood, Part 1 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Blood Will Have Blood, Part 1 is a quest you can pick up from Custos in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. He requires you to head out into the city and find a pocket watch that he mislaid while he was there on business once. This guide explains how to complete the quest so you don’t get stuck attempting to find that pocket watch for too long.

Where is the pocket watch?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The pocket watch is sitting on a grave near Burning Church. The exact location is at the player icon on the map above. We suggest spawning as close to this location as possible when the match starts. This will allow you to pick up the pocket watch long before any other players have the chance to attack or even find you. If they do, they certainly won’t be as well-armed as they could be if you spawn elsewhere and take your time running to Burning Church over the course of a match.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The pocket watch is sitting on a grave next to a gate leading away from the area. There’s an angel statue leaning against the grave. You need to interact with the glowing blue ball to pick the pocket watch up, after which you can continue with the current match. After the match ends, return to Custos in Elysium to hand the item over. You won’t get the second quest in this questline from Custos. Instead, you need to head through the hole in the wall and speak to Kirill to pick that up. Make sure you do all of this between matches, or you’ll need to wait until the end of your session before you can pick up new quests to advance while slaying other vampires.