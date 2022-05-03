How to feed on resonant blood in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

You have many challenges to conquer in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. These all require you to perform specific tasks or actions within a match, but it can be hard to understand what’s being asked of you. This guide explains how to feed on resonant blood, so you can tick one challenge off your list without ever thinking about it again.

Feast on the innocent

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to feast on the humans around Prague to feed on resonant blood. All blood falls into categories, and you’ll rack up more feeds as you feast on the many humans present in every match. This means that you need to feed on pretty much every human you come across, though it’s obviously wise to keep an eye out for other vampires as you stalk the streets.

What is resonant blood?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Resonant blood is any blood that shows up in a corresponding color to your Resonance Slots. These are the four colored slots in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen under your health. Drinking resonant blood and filling each slot will decrease the cooldown timers of abilities and gain other advantages that make you a more lethal vampire in every match. The humans of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt all have different blood types, but most of it falls into one of your four Resonance Slots. You can see what type of blood a human has by approaching them and using your vampiric vision to highlight them in the color of their resonant blood.