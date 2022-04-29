How to get more Resonance Slots in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt has several features that set it apart from other battle royale titles. For example, in addition to healing you, it’s also possible to earn in-game stat boosts by drinking the blood of civilians. However, these stat boosts seem incredibly limited by your Resonance Slots when you first start playing. This guide explains how to get more Resonance Slots so you can drink all the blood in town and reap the rewards.

How to increase your Resonance Slots

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can upgrade them by drinking human blood of the corresponding color. However, you can only gain three or four slots at the start of a match. After that, the game will inform you that you’re out of slots and need to increase them to gain more power. To get more Resonance Slots, you need to kill and feed on Entity soldiers. Each one you kill gives you another Resonance Slot for any of your stats. You’ll find Entity soldiers at any red crosses on the map. They’re the NPCs that fire at you with guns with laser sights when you get too close.

What are Resonance Slots?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see your Resonance Slots in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. They are as follows.

Purple (Melancholic) : Affects your primary ability usage

: Affects your primary ability usage Green/Blue (Phlegmatic) : Affects your secondary ability usage

: Affects your secondary ability usage Red (Potent) : Gives you an extra life

: Gives you an extra life Orange (Choleric) : Affects melee damage

: Affects melee damage Pink (Sanguine): Affects health regeneration

While not all of these colors appear in the UI, each one impacts the match. You can pick and choose which stats you boost over time, but the boost only lasts for a single match. You can also only gain one extra life at a time, which gives you the ability to potentially survive your next death. If you’ve got a powerful ability, focus on upgrading that with Resonance Slots, while you can increase general health regeneration and melee damage if you don’t use your abilities much.